 IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Anushka Sharma Shares Heartfelt Story After Virat Kohli Smashes Brilliant Century In Raipur
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs SA 2nd ODI: Anushka Sharma Shares Heartfelt Story After Virat Kohli Smashes Brilliant Century In Raipur

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Anushka Sharma Shares Heartfelt Story After Virat Kohli Smashes Brilliant Century In Raipur

Anushka’s subtle but heartfelt acknowledgement perfectly complemented the brilliance of Kohli’s performance. While fans celebrated the star batter’s back-to-back centuries, her story added a personal touch to the moment, reflecting pride, affection, and admiration for his continued excellence on the field.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Image: Virat Kohli/ Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma once again showed her unwavering support for husband Virat Kohli as she celebrated his latest cricketing milestone with a heartfelt Instagram story. Shortly after Kohli brought up yet another majestic century in the second ODI against South Africa in Raipur, Anushka shared a photo of his celebration on her social media, accompanied by a simple yet expressive heart emoji. The gesture quickly caught fans’ attention, highlighting the couple’s warm and constant connection despite their busy schedules.

Kohli’s innings itself was nothing short of exceptional. Building on the momentum of his century in the series opener, he showcased remarkable poise and precision to score a superb 102. From rotating strike effortlessly to dispatching loose deliveries with confidence, Kohli once again proved why he remains one of the finest ODI batters of the modern era. His knock held India’s innings together and drew loud cheers from the Raipur crowd.

Read Also
Sloppy! South Africa Commit Comedy Of Errors On Field, Allowing Virat Kohli To Take 3 Runs During...
article-image

Image: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Read Also
'Bro Is Playing Test Cricket': Netizens Slam Yashasvi Jaiswal After Getting Out Cheaply During IND...
article-image

Anushka’s subtle but heartfelt acknowledgement perfectly complemented the brilliance of Kohli’s performance. While fans celebrated the star batter’s back-to-back centuries, her story added a personal touch to the moment, reflecting pride, affection, and admiration for his continued excellence on the field.

IND Vs SA 2nd ODI: Another Security Breach As Fan Storms On Field To Touch Virat Kohli's Feet In Raipur; VIDEO

FPJ Shorts
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Anushka Sharma Shares Heartfelt Story After Virat Kohli Smashes Brilliant Century In Raipur
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Anushka Sharma Shares Heartfelt Story After Virat Kohli Smashes Brilliant Century In Raipur
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Welcomes Calcutta HC Order Restoring 32,000 Primary Teachers’ Jobs, Says ‘Justice Delivered’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Welcomes Calcutta HC Order Restoring 32,000 Primary Teachers’ Jobs, Says ‘Justice Delivered’
Bangladesh Primary Teachers Announce Nationwide School Shutdown Over Pending Demands
Bangladesh Primary Teachers Announce Nationwide School Shutdown Over Pending Demands
Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Shehbaz Badesha Addresses Rumours Of Being Overshadowed By Amaal Mallik, 'Logon Ko Lag Raha Hai'
Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Shehbaz Badesha Addresses Rumours Of Being Overshadowed By Amaal Mallik, 'Logon Ko Lag Raha Hai'

A major security lapse unfolded during the second ODI between India and South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, echoing a similar incident from the opening ODI in Ranchi. Just as it happened there, an overzealous fan once again managed to breach multiple security layers and dash onto the field, attempting to touch Virat Kohli’s feet. The intrusion occurred during the drinks break in India’s innings, catching everyone by surprise.

Players, officials, and the crowd were visibly stunned as the fan sprinted towards Kohli. For a few tense seconds, the atmosphere inside the stadium turned chaotic, with spectators gasping and officials scrambling to react. Kohli, who has often found himself at the centre of such emotional displays from fans, appeared taken aback but remained composed as security rushed in. The fan was quickly intercepted, restrained, and escorted off the field before he could get too close to the star batter.

The breach briefly disrupted the rhythm of the match, prompting discussions about the adequacy of on-ground securityespecially since this was the second such incident in consecutive games. Despite the momentary disturbance, the stadium staff acted swiftly to restore order, ensuring the match resumed without further issues. While fan passion towards Kohli is nothing new, recurring episodes of pitch invasions have reignited concerns about player safety and the need for tighter security protocols at high-profile venues.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Anushka Sharma Shares Heartfelt Story After Virat Kohli Smashes Brilliant Century...

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Anushka Sharma Shares Heartfelt Story After Virat Kohli Smashes Brilliant Century...

Global Chess League: GCL Opens Ticketing For Season 3

Global Chess League: GCL Opens Ticketing For Season 3

Mumbai Horse Racing: Trevor-guided Jaandaar Standout Contender For Dr. Jagjit Singh Trophy

Mumbai Horse Racing: Trevor-guided Jaandaar Standout Contender For Dr. Jagjit Singh Trophy

WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad's First Six Of His ODI Career As He Hits Maiden Century During IND Vs SA 2nd...

WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad's First Six Of His ODI Career As He Hits Maiden Century During IND Vs SA 2nd...

MCG Or Raipur? Virat Kohli RECREATES Iconic Haris Rauf Six In IND Vs SA 2nd ODI; VIDEO

MCG Or Raipur? Virat Kohli RECREATES Iconic Haris Rauf Six In IND Vs SA 2nd ODI; VIDEO