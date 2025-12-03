 MCG Or Raipur? Virat Kohli RECREATES Iconic Haris Rauf Six In IND Vs SA 2nd ODI; VIDEO
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 04:59 PM IST
article-image

Virat Kohli is rolling back the years with a stellar return to form in the IND vs SA ODI series. The 37-year-old now made it back to back tons with yet another special effort in Raipur on Wednesday. It was his 53rd ODI century, silencing his critics in typical Virat fashion.

One of the highlights of the knock was his six off Marco Jansen, which was eerily similar to his iconic shot off Haris Rauf at MCG vs Pakistan. Kohli stepped out to play the left arm seamer but was deceived by a slower ball. Virat, given his class, just used his wrists to add more power and clear the fence down the ground.

It had shades of Kohli's iconic effort in Melbourne. With India needing 28 off 8, Virat had launched Haris Rauf off the back foot straight down the ground for a maximum. India won that game by the barest of margins in one of the most memorable clashes in history.

While the stakes weren't as high as Melbourne, it nonetheless points to Kohli's ridiculous skill. To generate that amount of power in that instance is a testament to Virat constantly honing his skills and staying in touch with the demands of the game.

