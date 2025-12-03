 VIDEO: 'Virat Kohli Clone' Ruturaj Gaikwad ROARS In Raipur, Celebrates Maiden ODI Ton King Style!
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: 'Virat Kohli Clone' Ruturaj Gaikwad ROARS In Raipur, Celebrates Maiden ODI Ton King Style!

VIDEO: 'Virat Kohli Clone' Ruturaj Gaikwad ROARS In Raipur, Celebrates Maiden ODI Ton King Style!

Ruturaj Gaikwad put on an ODI batting masterclass in the IND vs SA 2nd ODI in Raipur. Batting with Virat Kohli, the CSK skipper matched him shot for shot in a stunning display to slam his maiden ODI century. Gaikwad proceeded to celebrate in Kohli's style, roaring in delight, before an emotional hug with Kohli at the other end.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
article-image

Ruturaj Gaikwad put on an ODI batting masterclass in the IND vs SA 2nd ODI in Raipur. Batting with Virat Kohli, the CSK skipper matched him shot for shot in a stunning display to slam his maiden ODI century. Gaikwad proceeded to celebrate in Kohli's style, roaring in delight, before an emotional hug with Kohli at the other end.

Like Kohli in Ranchi, Gaikwad completed the single and leaped in the air to celebrate reaching first hundred. The 28-year-old roared with delight before sinking himself in Virat's arms. Kohli was jubilant as Gaikwad soaked in the applause from the Raipur crowd.

Gaikwad walked into bat with India in a spot of bother. The Men in Blue lost Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the powerplay with the CSK skipper joining Virat Kohli in the middle. After a few nervous deliveries to start off, Gaikwad settled into rhythm.

He rotated strike effectively and ran hard, while often plucking the boundary at regular interval. The 28-year-old ensured he did not add too much pressure on Virat and made up for his lost opportunity in the 1st ODI.

FPJ Shorts
WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad's First Six Of His ODI Career As He Hits Maiden Century During IND Vs SA 2nd ODI
WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad's First Six Of His ODI Career As He Hits Maiden Century During IND Vs SA 2nd ODI
MCG Or Raipur? Virat Kohli RECREATES Iconic Haris Rauf Six In IND Vs SA 2nd ODI; VIDEO
MCG Or Raipur? Virat Kohli RECREATES Iconic Haris Rauf Six In IND Vs SA 2nd ODI; VIDEO
Ulhasnagar Woman Harassed in Divyang Coach Of Mumbai Local Train; 2 Arrested | Video
Ulhasnagar Woman Harassed in Divyang Coach Of Mumbai Local Train; 2 Arrested | Video
IndiGo Cites Tech Issues, Congestion As Dozens Of Hyderabad Flights Cancelled, Delayed
IndiGo Cites Tech Issues, Congestion As Dozens Of Hyderabad Flights Cancelled, Delayed

The highlight of his innings was his ability to maneuver the field. Ruturaj ensured he found gaps and brought out the sweeps and the flicks to good effect. Keshav Maharaj was effectively dealt with, as the CSK star accelerated after reaching his half-century. Gaikwad went from 50 to 100 in just 25 balls, in a masterclass in inning building at Raipur.

Read Also
IND Vs SA 2nd ODI: Ruturaj Gaikwad Repays Gambhir Faith, Slams Maiden ODI Century in Raipur...
article-image

Gaikwad's batting mirrored Kohli in many aspects. The 28-year-old rotated strike, ran hard and picked the occasional boundary. There weren't any flashy shots or unorthodox sweeps, just classical batting. Ruturaj seemed to be following a template Kohli has mastered over the years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad's First Six Of His ODI Career As He Hits Maiden Century During IND Vs SA 2nd...

WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad's First Six Of His ODI Career As He Hits Maiden Century During IND Vs SA 2nd...

MCG Or Raipur? Virat Kohli RECREATES Iconic Haris Rauf Six In IND Vs SA 2nd ODI; VIDEO

MCG Or Raipur? Virat Kohli RECREATES Iconic Haris Rauf Six In IND Vs SA 2nd ODI; VIDEO

IND Vs SA 2nd ODI: Another Security Breach As Fan Storms On Field To Touch Virat Kohli's Feet In...

IND Vs SA 2nd ODI: Another Security Breach As Fan Storms On Field To Touch Virat Kohli's Feet In...

VIDEO: 'Virat Kohli Clone' Ruturaj Gaikwad ROARS In Raipur, Celebrates Maiden ODI Ton King Style!

VIDEO: 'Virat Kohli Clone' Ruturaj Gaikwad ROARS In Raipur, Celebrates Maiden ODI Ton King Style!

Virat Kohli Slams Back-To-Back Hundreds As He Anchors Team India With Brilliant Innings During IND...

Virat Kohli Slams Back-To-Back Hundreds As He Anchors Team India With Brilliant Innings During IND...