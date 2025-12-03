VIDEO: 'Virat Kohli Clone' Ruturaj Gaikwad ROARS In Raipur, Celebrates Maiden ODI Ton King Style!

Ruturaj Gaikwad put on an ODI batting masterclass in the IND vs SA 2nd ODI in Raipur. Batting with Virat Kohli, the CSK skipper matched him shot for shot in a stunning display to slam his maiden ODI century. Gaikwad proceeded to celebrate in Kohli's style, roaring in delight, before an emotional hug with Kohli at the other end.

Like Kohli in Ranchi, Gaikwad completed the single and leaped in the air to celebrate reaching first hundred. The 28-year-old roared with delight before sinking himself in Virat's arms. Kohli was jubilant as Gaikwad soaked in the applause from the Raipur crowd.

Gaikwad walked into bat with India in a spot of bother. The Men in Blue lost Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the powerplay with the CSK skipper joining Virat Kohli in the middle. After a few nervous deliveries to start off, Gaikwad settled into rhythm.

He rotated strike effectively and ran hard, while often plucking the boundary at regular interval. The 28-year-old ensured he did not add too much pressure on Virat and made up for his lost opportunity in the 1st ODI.

The highlight of his innings was his ability to maneuver the field. Ruturaj ensured he found gaps and brought out the sweeps and the flicks to good effect. Keshav Maharaj was effectively dealt with, as the CSK star accelerated after reaching his half-century. Gaikwad went from 50 to 100 in just 25 balls, in a masterclass in inning building at Raipur.

Gaikwad's batting mirrored Kohli in many aspects. The 28-year-old rotated strike, ran hard and picked the occasional boundary. There weren't any flashy shots or unorthodox sweeps, just classical batting. Ruturaj seemed to be following a template Kohli has mastered over the years.