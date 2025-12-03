IND Vs SA 2nd ODI: Another Security Breach As Fan Storms On Field To Touch Virat Kohli's Feet In Raipur; VIDEO

Image: BCCI/trishaagra82/X/Instagram

A major security lapse unfolded during the second ODI between India and South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, echoing a similar incident from the opening ODI in Ranchi. Just as it happened there, an overzealous fan once again managed to breach multiple security layers and dash onto the field, attempting to touch Virat Kohli’s feet. The intrusion occurred during the drinks break in India’s innings, catching everyone by surprise.

Players, officials, and the crowd were visibly stunned as the fan sprinted towards Kohli. For a few tense seconds, the atmosphere inside the stadium turned chaotic, with spectators gasping and officials scrambling to react. Kohli, who has often found himself at the centre of such emotional displays from fans, appeared taken aback but remained composed as security rushed in. The fan was quickly intercepted, restrained, and escorted off the field before he could get too close to the star batter.

The breach briefly disrupted the rhythm of the match, prompting discussions about the adequacy of on-ground securityespecially since this was the second such incident in consecutive games. Despite the momentary disturbance, the stadium staff acted swiftly to restore order, ensuring the match resumed without further issues. While fan passion towards Kohli is nothing new, recurring episodes of pitch invasions have reignited concerns about player safety and the need for tighter security protocols at high-profile venues.

Virat Kohli Slams Back-To-Back Hundreds As He Anchors Team India With Brilliant Innings During IND vs SA 2nd ODI; Video

Virat Kohli delivered another masterclass in ODI batting as he brought up a magnificent century during the second ODI between India and South Africa in Raipur. Coming into the match on the back of a brilliant hundred in the series opener, Kohli carried forward his sublime form with remarkable composure and authority. Kohli played a phenomenal knock before getting out for 102 runs.

What made the knock even more special was its timing and consistency. This century marked Kohli’s second consecutive hundred of the series, reaffirming why he remains one of the greatest limited-overs batters the game has ever seen. His controlled tempo, immaculate shot selection, and calm presence at the crease ensured India maintained a steady grip on the contest despite regular pressure from the South African bowlers. Every milestone he crossed was met with thunderous applause from the Raipur crowd, who witnessed a classic innings from a player known for rising to big occasions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kohli’s performance not only strengthened India’s position in the match but also sent a clear message about his form ahead of upcoming challenges. In a series where conditions have tested both sides, Kohli has stood head and shoulders above the rest, turning opportunities into statements. With this back-to-back hundred, he continues to build on his legacy, delighting fans and adding yet another glittering chapter to his storied ODI career.