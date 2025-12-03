Virat Kohli Slams Back-To-Back Hundreds As He Anchors Team India With Brilliant Innings During IND vs SA 2nd ODI; Video

Image: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli delivered another masterclass in ODI batting as he brought up a magnificent century during the second ODI between India and South Africa in Raipur. Coming into the match on the back of a brilliant hundred in the series opener, Kohli carried forward his sublime form with remarkable composure and authority. On a surface that demanded discipline, he once again became the backbone of India’s innings, rotating strike effortlessly and punishing loose deliveries with clinical precision.

What made the knock even more special was its timing and consistency. This century marked Kohli’s second consecutive hundred of the series, reaffirming why he remains one of the greatest limited-overs batters the game has ever seen. His controlled tempo, immaculate shot selection, and calm presence at the crease ensured India maintained a steady grip on the contest despite regular pressure from the South African bowlers. Every milestone he crossed was met with thunderous applause from the Raipur crowd, who witnessed a classic innings from a player known for rising to big occasions.

Kohli’s performance not only strengthened India’s position in the match but also sent a clear message about his form ahead of upcoming challenges. In a series where conditions have tested both sides, Kohli has stood head and shoulders above the rest, turning opportunities into statements. With this back-to-back hundred, he continues to build on his legacy, delighting fans and adding yet another glittering chapter to his storied ODI career.