ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Inches Towards No. 1; 32 Rating Points Behind Rohit Sharma

New Delhi: Virat Kohli has inched closer to reclaiming the No.1 spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings, sitting just 32 rating points behind Rohit Sharma. The India batter made significant gains after smashing his 83rd international hundred, pushing him up the latest ICC Men's Player Rankings, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Details

Kohli contributed a magnificent 135 from just 120 deliveries in the opening match of India's three-match ODI series against South Africa in Ranchi and the 37-year old rose one spot to fourth overall on the latest rankings for ODI batters as a result.

That sees Kohli improve his rating to 751 points, with the right-hander now just 32 rating points adrift of teammate Rohit Shamra at the top of the rankings for ODI batters.

Kohli was the No.1 ranked batter for a prolonged period of more than three years towards the end of the last decade, but hasn't held the premier position since Pakistan's Babar Azam displaced him at the top in April 2021.

Rohit increased his lead at the top on second placed Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand and Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran in third, with Kohli moving past teammate Shubman Gill and into fourth to make inroads on the former India captain at the top.

There was further joy for India as veteran left-armer Kuldeep Yadav gained one place to move to sixth on the latest rankings for ODI bowlers, while there was yet another change at the top of the rankings for T20I all-rounders following the completion of the recent tri-series in Pakistan.

Pakistan clinched the tri-series with a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the title decider and it was opener Saim Ayub that took advantage of the success as he re-claimed his place at the top of the rankings for T20I all-rounders.

Ayub previously claimed the top spot for the first time at the start of October, only to be overtaken recently by Zimbabwe veteran Sikandar Raza.

An innings of 36 in the tri-series final, coupled with a key Sri Lankan wicket from four economical overs meant the impressive 23-year-old gained one place to move back up to the No.1 position.

Teammates Abrar Ahmed (up four rungs to fourth) and Mohammad Nawaz (up two spots to 11th) also took advantage of Pakistan's triumph in the tri-series as they rose the rankings for T20I bowlers, while Nawaz also jumped three places to fourth for all-rounders following his Player of the Tournament heroics.

Sri Lanka will be buoyed by the efforts of Kamil Mishara at the tri-series as the left-hander scored 169 from four innings and moved from outside the top 100 to 18th overall for T20I batters, while there were gains for a trio of Bangladesh players following their recent 2-1 series win over Ireland at home.

Parvez Hossain Emon (up 21 places to 38th) and Towhid Hridoy (up five spots to equal 42nd) make gains up the rankings for T20I batters, with Mustafizur Rahman moving up two rungs to eighth on the list for T20I bowlers.

There were massive gains for a host of South Africa players following their Test series sweep over India, with left-arm pacer Marco Jansen the biggest beneficiary of the 2-0 series scoreline as he improved up the bowling and all-rounder charts.

Jansen found a new career-high rating when gaining five spots to move to fifth on the list for Test bowlers, while teammate Simon Harmer jumped 13 places to 11th on the same list following his 17 wickets across the two matches and Player of the Series heroics.

Jansen also moved up four spots to second on the rankings for Test all-rounders, while teammates Kyle Verreynne (up three spots to 38th), Ryan Rickelton (up five places to 39th) and Tristan Stubbs (up 16 slots to 47th) all make significant jumps up the list for Test batters.

