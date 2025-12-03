 Shubman Gill Injury Update: Opener Likely RULED OUT Of IND vs SA T20Is, Recovery Could Take 5 Weeks; Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsShubman Gill Injury Update: Opener Likely RULED OUT Of IND vs SA T20Is, Recovery Could Take 5 Weeks; Report

Shubman Gill Injury Update: Opener Likely RULED OUT Of IND vs SA T20Is, Recovery Could Take 5 Weeks; Report

Shubman Gill's fitness is a major talking point in Indian cricket circles. India's Test and ODI captain has been out with a neck injury and has reported to BCCI's Centre of Excellence this week. While expected to return for the IND vs SA t20Is, his participation remains unlikely, which would be a crucial blow to India's T20 World Cup preparations.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
Shubman Gill | (Image Credits: Getty)

Vice-captain Shubman Gill’s fitness and availability for India’s upcoming T20I series against South Africa is in doubt. The 26-year-old is at BCCI's Centre of Excellence as he continues his rehabilitation. Gill suffered a neck injury in the Eden Gardens Test and has been out of action since.

Gill did not play in the subsequent drubbing at Guwahati and has also missed out on the IND vs SA ODI series. A return for the t20I series was mooted, but that will depend on his fitness. The 26-year-old flew to 4 different cities in the space of 8 days, and is yet to begin batting in the nets. as of Tuesday.

As per ESPN Cricinfo, Gill has suffered a pinched nerve in his neck which is causing a delay in his return to action. What was earlier believed to be 10 days of rest has now been prescribed as 5 weeks, putting his participation for the t20I series in doubt. He is expected to be fit for the New Zealand seires in January, which is India's plan preparation before the T20 World Cup.

If Gill is unable to feature, either Sanju Samson or Yashasvi Jaiswal could be a potential opening partner for the in-form Abhishek Sharma. Samson was part of the T20I series win in Australia, but featured in only two matches and batted just once at No. 3, while Jaiswal was not part of the squad.

FPJ Shorts
Smriti Mandhana's Fiancé Palash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj's Vrindavan Ashram Amid Wedding Controversy, Hides Face With Mask
Smriti Mandhana's Fiancé Palash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj's Vrindavan Ashram Amid Wedding Controversy, Hides Face With Mask
Pharma Firm Corona Remedies Fixes Price Band For Upcoming IPO, Valuing The Company At ₹6,500 Crore
Pharma Firm Corona Remedies Fixes Price Band For Upcoming IPO, Valuing The Company At ₹6,500 Crore
Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Strikes Northern Sumatra, Indonesia; NCS Reports 10 Km Depth
Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Strikes Northern Sumatra, Indonesia; NCS Reports 10 Km Depth
Bizarre! IndiGo Air Hostess Gets Awkward As Passenger Deliberately Drinks Water From His Hands For Reel | WATCH
Bizarre! IndiGo Air Hostess Gets Awkward As Passenger Deliberately Drinks Water From His Hands For Reel | WATCH

India’s five-match T20I series against Aiden Markram-led South Africa will begin in Cuttack on December 9, and is followed by subsequent games in New Chandigarh (December 11), Dharamsala (December 14), Lucknow (December 17), and Ahmedabad (December 19).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shubman Gill Injury Update: Opener Likely RULED OUT Of IND vs SA T20Is, Recovery Could Take 5 Weeks;...

Shubman Gill Injury Update: Opener Likely RULED OUT Of IND vs SA T20Is, Recovery Could Take 5 Weeks;...

'Chef Ko Nachwaoge Kya?' Netizens React To Virat Kohli & Team India's Dance Welcome At Mayfair Hotel...

'Chef Ko Nachwaoge Kya?' Netizens React To Virat Kohli & Team India's Dance Welcome At Mayfair Hotel...

Who Is Laura Woods? ITV Presenter FAINTS On LIVE TV During England Women's Clash; Video

Who Is Laura Woods? ITV Presenter FAINTS On LIVE TV During England Women's Clash; Video

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Delivers Thrilling Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Delivers Thrilling Matches

Thala Fever! MS Dhoni Draws Massive Crowd In Vadodara, Fans Thrilled By His Presence; Video

Thala Fever! MS Dhoni Draws Massive Crowd In Vadodara, Fans Thrilled By His Presence; Video