Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Delivers Thrilling Matches

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 kicked off at the Neville D'Souza Turf in Bandra on 1st December 2025, marking the beginning of an exciting football season filled with competitive fixtures and strong performances from participating teams.

Match 1 in the opening match, India On Track registered a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Waves FC. India On Track held a slight edge in possession with 52% compared to Waves FC’s 48%. The winners created more attacking opportunities, recording 16 shots with 8 on target, while Waves FC managed 8 shots with 3 on target. The match remained disciplined with only one yellow card shown to Waves FC. Both teams were equal in offsides at 3 each, but India On Track dominated in corners with 5 against Waves FC’s 1.

Match 2 the second match saw MH Oranje FC secure a commanding 3–0 win against DK Pharma. MH Oranje FC controlled the play with 55% possession and registered 9 shots, 4 of which were on target. DK Pharma struggled to break through, managing only 3 shots with none on target. The match was clean throughout with no yellow or red cards issued. Both teams remained disciplined in positioning, with zero offsides recorded. Corner kicks were evenly balanced at 3 each.