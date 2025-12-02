 Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Delivers Thrilling Matches
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Delivers Thrilling Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Delivers Thrilling Matches

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 kicked off at the Neville D'Souza Turf in Bandra on 1st December 2025, marking the beginning of an exciting football season filled with competitive fixtures and strong performances from participating teams.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 10:26 PM IST
article-image

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 kicked off at the Neville D'Souza Turf in Bandra on 1st December 2025, marking the beginning of an exciting football season filled with competitive fixtures and strong performances from participating teams.

Match 1 in the opening match, India On Track registered a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Waves FC. India On Track held a slight edge in possession with 52% compared to Waves FC’s 48%. The winners created more attacking opportunities, recording 16 shots with 8 on target, while Waves FC managed 8 shots with 3 on target. The match remained disciplined with only one yellow card shown to Waves FC. Both teams were equal in offsides at 3 each, but India On Track dominated in corners with 5 against Waves FC’s 1.

Match 2 the second match saw MH Oranje FC secure a commanding 3–0 win against DK Pharma. MH Oranje FC controlled the play with 55% possession and registered 9 shots, 4 of which were on target. DK Pharma struggled to break through, managing only 3 shots with none on target. The match was clean throughout with no yellow or red cards issued. Both teams remained disciplined in positioning, with zero offsides recorded. Corner kicks were evenly balanced at 3 each.

FPJ Shorts
DGCA Initiates Probe Against Air India For Operating Aircraft Without Airworthiness Certificate; Airline Suspends All Associated Personnel
DGCA Initiates Probe Against Air India For Operating Aircraft Without Airworthiness Certificate; Airline Suspends All Associated Personnel
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 2: Tulsi Asks Mihir To Transfer All The Properties To Her Name
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 2: Tulsi Asks Mihir To Transfer All The Properties To Her Name
Air India & Other Airlines Face Check-In System Glitches, Flight Delays Reported Nationwide
Air India & Other Airlines Face Check-In System Glitches, Flight Delays Reported Nationwide
'Yet Another Attempt To Spread Anti-India Misinformation': MEA Dismisses Pakistan’s Claims Of Delay In Overflight Permission
'Yet Another Attempt To Spread Anti-India Misinformation': MEA Dismisses Pakistan’s Claims Of Delay In Overflight Permission
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Delivers Thrilling Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Delivers Thrilling Matches

Thala Fever! MS Dhoni Draws Massive Crowd In Vadodara, Fans Thrilled By His Presence; Video

Thala Fever! MS Dhoni Draws Massive Crowd In Vadodara, Fans Thrilled By His Presence; Video

‘Which Brand Of Underwear Is Virat Kohli Wearing?’ AI Fails To Identify, Netizens Share Funny...

‘Which Brand Of Underwear Is Virat Kohli Wearing?’ AI Fails To Identify, Netizens Share Funny...

MSSA Judo: Dr. S Radhakrishnan, Vibgyor Rise Win Judo Championships

MSSA Judo: Dr. S Radhakrishnan, Vibgyor Rise Win Judo Championships

IND Vs SA 2nd ODI Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

IND Vs SA 2nd ODI Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?