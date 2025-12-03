Who Is Laura Woods? ITV Presenter FAINTS On LIVE TV During England Women's Clash; Video

Laura Woods suffered major health scare on Tuesday night. The 38-year-old presenter collapsed while live on TV. Woods fell towards her fellow presenters as they discussed the upcoming clash against Ghana in Southampton. Ian Wright and Anita Asante before the broadcast turned to a commercial break.

When the broadcast returned, Woods had been replaced by fellow presenter Katie Shanahan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shanahan addressed the situation and revealed that Woods was ill and in good hands.

"As you have probably noticed we don't have the wonderful Laura Woods because she's just been taken ill. But she's in very good hands so I'm stepping in at late notice," Shanahan said on broadcast.

Woods' fiancé Adam Collard later issued relief to the fans suggesting Laura was all okay. The duo have been reportedly dating since 2023. The couple share a son together, Leo, born in January this year.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Woods is a long time presenter having spent more than 16 years in the industry. The 38-year-old started with Sky, but has since worked with ITV, Amazon Prime Video, and TNT Sports.

She later issued a health update on her Instagram account. The ITV presenter said that she was 'embarrassed' but said that it was only a virus and nothing major to worry. Football has seen many incidents of players fainting due to cardiac issues, but it wasn't the case for the 38-year-old Woods.

"Sorry to worry everyone, I’m Ok, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said it’s probably a virus, just need a bit of rest and rehydration. I’m really embarrassed that happened on TV, but a big thankyou to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. And to Wrighty and Neets for catching me, and sorry again," she wrote on her Instagram story.