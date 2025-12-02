MSSA Judo: Dr. S Radhakrishnan, Vibgyor Rise Win Judo Championships

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan International School, Borivali School won the overall girls judo championship in the MSSA Inter-school competition. |

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan International School, Borivali School won the overall girls judo championship in the MSSA Inter-school competition on Tuesday. Vibyor Rise School Malad won the overall Boys Championship.

Shivesh Mishra won gold for Vibgyor Rise in the below 60 kg in the U-10 boys category and Atharva Balsara won U-8 below 21 kg gold for Rise. These were the notable performers for Vibgyor Rise who feared well overall and did well in the girls category also. Vibgyor High School Goregaon judokas also did well through out the competition.

Nidhi Chitalia and Vaishnavi Jagda made it one-two for Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalaya, Borivali (W) in the under-16 below 52 weight category. The Borivali school also got many silver and bronze medals to win the girls championship edging Vibgyor Rise, Vibgyor Goregaon and other schools on points.

Nirvee Ghosalia and Aarohi Tarun Jain from Vibgyor Rise school won gold and silver respectively in U-10 girls below 24 kg category.