MSSA: Gokuldham High School, Goregaon Wins Under-16 Girls Kho-Kho Title

Gokuldham emerged champions In the Girls U-16 Kho-Kho category |

Gokuldham High School (Goregaon) and Aryan Education Society School, Girgaon showed supermacy in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Kho-Kho Tournament at Sahyadri Shikshan Sanstha, Bhandup West on Saturday.

In the Girls U-16 category, Gokuldham emerged champions with a commanding performance, followed by Thakur International School (Kandivali) and Aryan Education in second and third places respectively.

The Boys U-16 event saw Aryan Education take top honours, while Thakur International finished runners-up and Gokuldham secured third place.

In the Girls U-14 division, IES New English School (Bandra) claimed the title with Gokuldham finishing second and Universal High School (Thane) in third.

Nalanda Public School (Mulund) clinched first place in the boys U-14 category ahead of IES New English School and Universal.

Kho Kho Results

Winner - Girls (Under 16 years):

1] Gokuldham High School (Goregaon)

2] Thakur International school, Kandivali

3] Aryan Education Society School, Girgaon

Winners - Boys (Under 16 years)

1] Aryan Education Society School, Girgaon

2] Thakur International school, Kandivali

3] Gokuldham High School Goregaon

Winners - Girls Under (14 years)

1] IES New English School,Bandra

2] Gokuldham High School Goregaon

3] Universal High School,Thane

Winners - Boys Under (14 years)

1 Nalanda Public School, Mulund

2.IES New English School,Bandra

3.Universal High School,Thane

Dominance in throwball

Gokuldham High School won five titles across eight categories in Throwball competition at Shishuvan Sports Complex, Matunga on Friday. Gokuldham High School took top honours in the U-16 boys, U-14 boys, U-12 boys, U-10 boys, and U-10 girls categories. The U-16 girls crown went to Lokhandwala Foundation School, who also bagged Girls U-12 crown. Gopal Sharma International School claimed the U-14 Girls title.

Shaurya nets hat-trick in Ryan Christian's 3-0 football win

Striker Shaurya Singhni netted a superb hat-trick to lead Ryan Christian (Borivali) to convincing 3-0 win over Pawar Public (Bhandup) in the Boys U-12 Division 4 match of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at the MSSA Ground on Saturday.

St. Mary’s (Santacruz) scored a dominant 4–0 victory over Infant Jesus (Jogeshwari) in another match. St. Mary's win was powered by braces from Ubaid Khan and Abdul Sayed.

Pawar Public School (Kandivali) followed with a confident 3–0 win against St. Ignatius (Jacob Circle), as Ekanksh Satyapal and Rishaan Paanwadia found the net, the latter scoring twice. Ascend International (BKC) overcame Panbai International (Santacruz) 2–0, with Rayan Handa and Rudra Goel scoring one apiece. In another tight encounter, City International (Oshiwara) edged St. Stanislaus International (Bandra) 1–0, courtesy of Oman Jehel’s decisive strike.

Little Angels (Sion) and St. Xavier’s (Shanti Park) were awarded walkover victories against Orchid International (Masjid Bunder) and DSB International (Lower Parel) respectively.

Results

Boys U-12 Division 4 – MSSA Ground

St. Mary’s (Santacruz) 4 (Ubaid Khan 2, Abdul Sayed 2) bt Infant Jesus (Jogeshwari) 0

Pawar Public (Kandivali) 3 (Ekanksh Satyapal 1, Rishaan Paanwadia 2) bt St. Ignatius (Jacob Circle) 0

Ascend International (BKC) 2 (Rayan Handa, Rudra Goel) bt Panbai International (Santacruz) 0

City International (Oshiwara) 1 (Oman Jehel) bt St. Stanislaus International (Bandra) 0

Ryan Christian (Borivali) 3 (Shaurya Singhni 3) bt Pawar Public (Bhandup) 0

Little Angels (Sion) W/O Orchid International (Masjid Bunder)

St. Xavier’s (Shanti Park) W/O DSB International (Lower Parel)