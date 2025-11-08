 MSSA Football: Arham Gada Scores All Five Goals For Dr. Pillai Global
MSSA Football: Arham Gada Scores All Five Goals For Dr. Pillai Global

Borivali school thrashes SVKM J.V. Parekh (Vile Parle) 5–0 in the U-12 Boys Division IV clash

Irfan HajiUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

Dr. Pillai Global (Borivali) overpowered SVKM J.V. Parekh (Vile Parle) 5–0 in the U-12 Boys Division IV clash of the Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at the MSSA Ground on Saturday. The Borivali school were led by an exceptional five-goal performance from Arham Gada.

Podar International CBSE (Powai) opened the day with a narrow 1–0 victory over Rustomjee Cambridge International (Virar), thanks to a decisive strike from Aaniik Choube.

IES Orion (Dadar) edged past Creasmonde World (Andheri) 2–1 in a competitive encounter, with goals from Aarush Shastry and Awadh Parab, while Bhavya Patel pulled one back for Creasmonde.

In a tight contest that followed, Dr. S. Radha Krishnan (Malad) edged St. Xavier’s (Borivali) 1–0, with Neel Mathew scoring the only goal of the match.

Kanakia International (Ghatkopar) recorded a comfortable 2–0 win over HVB Academy (Marine Lines) through strikes from Jiyaan Pendenkar and Diksh Ravaria, while Ascend International (BKC) rounded off the day’s fixtures with a confident 2–0 victory against St. Ignatius (Jacob Circle), courtesy of goals from Kabir Raja and Nivaan Chopra.

Results

U-12 Boys 4th Division (Venue: MSSA Ground, November 8, 2025)

Podar Int. CBSE (Powai) 1 (A. Choube) bt Rustomjee Cambridge Int. (Virar) 0

IES Orion (Dadar) 2 (A. Shastry, A. Parab) bt Creasmonde World (Andheri) 1 (B. Patel)

Dr. Pillai Global (Borivali) 5 (A. Gada 5) bt SVKM J.V. Parekh (Vile Parle) 0

Dr. S. Radha Krishnan (Malad) 1 (N. Mathew) bt St. Xavier’s (Borivali) 0

Kanakia Int. (Ghatkopar) 2 (J. Pendenkar, D. Ravaria) bt HVB Academy (Marine Lines) 0

Ascend Int. (BKC) 2 (K. Raja, N. Chopra) bt St. Ignatius (Jacob Circle) 0

