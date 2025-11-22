Local Cricket: Mumbai Rout Goa To Enter Quarterfinal With All-win Record

Rohit S. scored an unbeaten 76 runs which paved the way for Spiders Sports Academy to record a comfortable 6-wicket victory against MCC Thane. |

Mumbai’s U-23 bowling attack ensured that they maintained their all win record, going into the quarter-finals, bowling out Goa for an easy one-side win in their last league match, played at the Motibagh Stadium, Baroda on Friday.

Batting first and scoring 359 for 9, thanks to an unbeaten 99 from 41 deliveries from Ayaz Khan, Mumbai bundled out Goa for 187. The 6 ft 7 right arm pacer Prince Badiani who opened the attack for Mumbai, struck first, sending back Veer Yadav. Prince also accounted for the well settled Aryan Narvekar, who was looking comfortable on 53, having him caught behind by Prateek Yadav, to end Goa’s resistance. Rohan G and Hrishikesh Gore were the other bowlers for Mumbai who ended up among the wickets.

Mumbai will now take on UP in the quarter-finals, to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, on Tuesday.

Brief scores: Mumbai 359 for 9 from 50 overs (Ayaz Khan 99 n.o; Sumeir Zaveri 64, Angkrish raghuvanshi 61, Prateek Yadav 59) bt Goa 187 all out in 35.1 overs (Aryan Narvekar 53; Rohan G 3 for 28, Prince Badiani 2 for 38, Hrishikesh Gore 2 for 47).

Rohit unbeaten 76 steers Spiders SA to victory

Batting with plenty of confidence Rohit S. scored an unbeaten 76 runs which paved the way for Spiders Sports Academy to record a comfortable 6-wicket victory against MCC Thane in a third round league match of the MCC Talent Search Boys’ U-14 Cricket League 2025, organised by Jwala Sports Foundation and played at the Oval Maidan on Friday.

Put in to bat, MCC Thane did well to pile up a modest total of 167 for 9 wickets from their stipulated 40 overs. MCC Thane batters Aadhyan Parikh 30 runs and Virat Singh 26 runs managed to lift the Thane innings. Spiders SA’s Sparsh Patil 3 for 29 and Sagar Sharma 2 for 25 were the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, Spiders SA inspired by Rohit’s knock easily surpassed the winning target reaching 69 for 4 wickets in 33.1 overs. Rohit’s teammate Aakash Morya contributed 37 runs to steer the team home. MCC Thane’s Nitya Patel took 3 wickets for 14 4runs. Rohit was the undoubtedly named ‘Player of the Match’.

Brief scores: MCC Thane 167 for 9, 40 overs (Aadhyan Parikh 30, Virat Singh 26; Sparsh Patil 3/29, Sagar Sharma 2/25) lost Spiders Sports Academy 169 for 4, 33.1 overs (Rohit S. 76*, Aakash Morya 37; Nitya Patel 3/14). Result: Spider Cricket Academy won by 6 wickets.

Suryavanshi CC romp to easy 48-run victory

Swarajya XI CC bowlers were in good nick and helped their team record a convincing 48-run victory against Inspired Royals CC in a third round match of the inaugural Suryavanshi Kshatriya T20 Cricket League at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground on Saturday.

Batting first, Swarajya were dismissed for a paltry 117 in 17.3 overs. Tejas Raut was the leading batter who smashed a 31-ball 56 runs. His knock was laced with 6 hits to the boundary ropes and four shots beyond the fence. Inspired Royals bowlers Pankaj Patil 3 for 16, Pranesh Dhuru 3 for 24 and Ritesh Thakur 2 for 8 picked up the wickets.

Later, the Swarajya bowlers combined effectively to dismiss the Inspired Royals for 69 in 18.4 overs. Anuj Kore 3 for 5, Harshal Patil 3 for 11 and Mandar Rahul 3 for 20 shared the wickets to seal the win for the team.

In another match, Suryavanshi Warriors CC defeated Simbaa Sixers CC by a comfortable 50 runs.

R.D. Blasters CC, Inspired Warriors CC, Suryavanshi Warriors CC and Pride of Palghar XI CC qualified for the semi-finals, which will be played at the PDTSA ground, Boisar on Tuesday.

Brief scores: Swarajya XI CC 117 all out, 17.3 overs (Tejas Raut 56 (31-balls, 6x4, 4x6); Pankaj Patil 3/16, Pranesh Dhuru 3/24, Ritesh Thakur 3/8) beat Inspired Royals CC 69 all, 18.4 overs (Anuj Kore 3/5, Harshal Patil 3/11, Mandar Rahul 3/20). Result: Swarajya XI CC won by 48 runs.

Man of the Match: Anuj Kore (Swarajya XI CC).

Suryavanshi Warriors CC109 all out, 19.5 overs (Abhijit Patil 44, Kabir Kore 20; Hitesh Patil 3/19, Saurabh Thakur 2/10, Hardik Patil 2/17, Paras Pawar 2/20) beat Simbaa Sixers CC 59 all out, 15.4 overs (Arya Raut 22; Sanket Raut 4/17, Abhirup Patil 3/4). Result: Suryavanshi Warriors CC won by 50 runs.

Man of the Match: Abhirup Patil (Suryavashi Warriors CC).