Harris Shield 2025: Veer Dhumal Hat-trick Leads Solochanadevi Singhania School To Thrilling Win

Aaditya Koulgi (C) smashed 222 runs for Sri Ma Vidyalaya. |

Veer Dhumal picked a five-wicket haul including a hat-trick to lead Smt. Solochanadevi Singhania School to thrilling two wickets win against St. Sebastian High School at Young Zoroastrian Azad Maidan on Friday.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, St. Sebastian scored 151 all out in 37.1 overs. Rizwan Khan top scored with 56 runs. Left arm spinner and Man of the Match Veer Dhumal weaved his magic, sending half the opponent’s team back to the pavilion in his 3.1 overs and conceding just 12 runs. In reply, Smt. Solochanadevi chased down their target, making 152-8 in 25.1 overs. Devansh Shinde made 44. Aryan Yevle and Aryan Yadav snapped up three wickets each.

Sri Ma thrash CNMS School

Left-handed batter Aaditya Koulgi smashed a monster 222 runs thus winning the Man of the Match award for his double ton. His knock enabled Sri Ma Vidyalaya thrash CNMS School by 252 runs at BMC Shivaji Park. Batting first, Sri Ma Vidyalaya scored 389-5.CNMS were bundled out for 137 in 29 overs. Yuvraj M and Falgun Dhokale grabbed three wickets each.

Rizvi beat RV Nerkar

Rizvi Springfield High School SSC Khar defeated RV Nerkar Secondary School Vasai by a huge margin of 268 runs at Shivaji Park Gymkhana, Dadar. Batting first, Rizvi amassed 352 all out in 44.4 overs. Skipper and right-handed batter, Harsh Nadkar made a brilliant century, 111 runs in 50 balls. He smashed the bowlers out of the park with 13 fours and five huge sixes and thus was awarded the Man of the Match for his great show with the bat. On the other hand, Aryan Nikalte made 65 while Sujal Khot contributed 61. Off spinner Priyam Patil snapped a five-wicket haul in his 18 overs spell.

Coming out to chase down their total, R.V. Nerkar team were bundled out for 84 in 26.5 overs. Abdullah Khatri picked up (3-17) in five overs.

Samta outclass Balmohan

Samta Vidya Mandir outclassed Balmohan Vidya Mandir Marathi Dadar by nine wickets at Young Maharashtra Cricket Club, Shivaji Park.

Batting first, the Balmohan team were 119 all out in 29 overs. Left arm orthodox bowler, Kshitij Morgaonkar was the pick of the bowlers and the Man of the Match due to his brilliant spell, (6-46) in 12 overs which included three maidens.

In reply, Samata Vidya Mandir chased down their total comfortably, 120-1 in 20 overs. Arjun Bhosale top scored with 70 off 62 deliveries.

Read Also Harris Shield 2025: Arrush Arora Stars With Ton For Vidya Vikasini In Chase

Brief Scores:

Social Service English Med. Parel: 79 all out Hardik Kumar (LBG) 4/6 lost to Al Barkaat MMI English Kurla: 80/2 by 8 wkts

Christchurch ICSE Byculla: 104 all out Siddhant Singh 3/17, Vihaan Singh 3/10 lost to St. Joseph School (Orlem):109/3 Shreyansh Tamta 37, Vihaan Singh 36* by 7 wkts.

Little Star English High School: 80 all out Himanshu Nerulkar 30, Avnesh Shukla 3/12 lost to VK Krishna Menon Academy Borivali: 81/0 by 10 wkts.

St. Sebastian High School Secondary: 151 all out Rizwan Khan 56, Veer Dhumal (SLA) including hat-trick 5/12, Advait Kechraj 3/44 lost to Smt Sulochanabai Singhania Thane: 152/8 Devansh Shinde 44, Vavan Hajare 36, Aryan Yewle 3/36, Aryan Yadav 3/28) by 2 wkts.

IES New English School Bandra: 270 /5 Shreyas Khilare 94*, Manaveer Jain 69, Harsh Kadam 35 beat Omkar International School Dombivali: 82 all out Arav Zagade 3/26, Darshan Rathod 3/04 by 188 runs.

Balmohan Vidyamandir Marathi Dadar: 119 all out Kshitij Morgaonkar (SLA) 6/46 lost to Samata Vidyamandir Sakinaka: 120/1 Arjun Bhosale 70, Aniket Sinare 33 by 9 wkts.

Sri Maa Vidyalaya Thane: 389/5 Aditya Koulgi 222* Falgun Dhokale 71 beat CNM & ND Parekh (Vile Parle): 137 all out Y Gala 52, Yuvraj M 3/36, Falgun Dhokale 3/8 by 252 runs.

Kanchan High School Virar: 215 all out Adarsh Yadav 43, Aryan Deodhar 36, Ajinkya Sule 31, Bilva Tanna (LBG) 4/54, Arya Rane 3/26 beat Adarsh Vidyalaya High School Bandup: 128 all out Kaustubh Aldar 49, Ajinkya Sule (SLA) 7/24 by 87 runs.

Modern English School:266 all out Aradhya Chavan 63*, Pranav Iyengar 44, Cadake Rishabh 41, Dhairya Patil 33, Ahan Jain 4/75, Kshitij Kuppakar 4/89 beat New Horizon Public School: 64 all out Vivaan Jobanputra 6/24 by 202 runs.

National English School:73 all out Aayush Surve 3/7 lost to Matunga Premier School: 76/0 Kavish Choudhari 36*, Dev Pawar 30* by 10 wkts.

Rizvi Springfield SSC (Khar) 352 all out Harsh Nadkar 111, 50 balls, 13x4s, 5x6s, Aryan Nikalje 65, Sujal Khot 61, Priyam Patil (OB) 5/133, Preet Dhondekar 3/72 beat RV Nerekar Secondary School (Vasai): 82 all out Abdullah Khatri 3/17) by 268 runs.