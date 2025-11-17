Harris Shield 2025: Arush Pundle Takes Six For In Podar's International Powai's Win

Arush Pundle |

Arush Pundle's six-wicket haul led Podar International Powai to six-wicket win over Vibgyor Rise Malad West in the 129th Harris Shield Under-16 MSSA Inter-School Cricket Tournament at Western Railway Cross Maidan on Monday.

Batting first, the Vibgyor outfit were bowled out for 209 in 38 overs. Right-handed batter Aarav Kothari top scored with 88. Off spinner Arush Pundle was the pick of the bowlers snapping up (6-56) in 14 overs. He bowled extremely well, not allowing any of the opposition batters to settle down and eventually won the Man of the Match award.

In reply, Podar chased down their total comfortably, making 210-4 in 26 overs. Opening batter Aarush Arora made a half ton while Ganesh Tendulkar contributed 79 not out. Aarav Kothari bagged two wickets.

High School Sanpada outclasses Arya Vidya Mandir

High School Sanpada registered a huge 485 runs win over Arya Vidya Mandir at Navroz, Azad Maidan. Sanpada school made a massive 538-5 in 37 overs which included 160 penalty runs. Skipper Pavan Damgude scored a brilliant century, 105 runs while Vedant Bomble contributed 76 before being stumped.

Pavan led from the front, showing how its done and thus won the Man of the Match for his good show with the bat. Atharva Kurra picked (2-81) in his nine overs spell. In reply, Arya Vidya Mandir were under tremendous pressure when they came out to bat. Feeling the pressure early on they faltered and at one stage were reduced to 38-5. They were all out for 53 in 18.2 overs. Arrav Salvi picked four wickets while Arjun Girhe grabbed three.

BMS Brio beats Thakur Vidyamandir

The BMS Brio International School defeated Thakur Vidyamandir at Youths Own Union by 189 runs at Cross Maidan. Batting first, BMS Brio International posted 321-6 in 44 overs including 18 penalty runs. Advait Kekan scored a century, 103 runs while Harsh Kale was 88 not out. Sakpal picked four wickets. In reply, Thakur Vidyamandir only managed 132 all out in 28 overs. Leg spinner Sarvagya Yadav was the pick of the bowlers and the Man of the Match for hi splendid show with the ball, a five-wicket haul… (5-29) in his 10 overs spell.

Brief Scores:

Swami Vivekanand ICSE (Gorai): 265 all out Harshit Bobade 119, Ziya Farooqui 4/48,

Arnav Rai 3/32 beat Rizvi Springfield CBSE (Khar): 177 all out Abuzar Waseem 73, Chinmay Patil 4/54 by 88 runs.

Kapol Vidyanidhi International ICSE Kandivali: 82 all out Jenil Jain 30 Nayan Salunkhe 5/26, Samyak Tambe 3/15 lost to Chembur Karnataka: 83/4 by 6 wkts.

Vibgyor High School Malad east: 53 all out Ebhav Patil 5/14 lost to Chandresh Lodha Memo. Dombivali : 55/0 Drohit Vasave 35* by 10 wkts.

Abhinav Vidyamandir School Borivali: 46 all out Laksh Bhargava 5/21 lost to General Education Academy Chembur: 48/1 by 9 wkts.

Gopi Birla Memorial Walkeshwar 126 /8 Vivaan Jhaveri 38, Dhruvit Jain 31 lost to Sharda Mandir High School (Grant Road):127/1 Bhavya Shah 67* by 9 wkts.

Podar International IB & Camb Santacruz: 83 all out Deep Kanojiya (OB) 5/14, Hasnain Momin (LBG) 4/17 lost to Anjuman I-Islam High School Urdu :88/1 Akshay Nair 51* by 9 wkts.

The BMS Brio International Borivali: 321/6 Advait Kekan 103, Harsh Kale 88*, Darsh Matale 40,Raj Sakpal 4/81 beat Thakur Vidyamandir High School Kandivali: 132 all out Suvir Suvarna 35, Sarvagya Yadav (LBG) 5/29, Rishabh Verma 3/51 by 189 runs.

Dnyadeep Seva Mandal (Navi Mumbai): 297/9 Chirag Luhach 75, Himanshu Sharma 43, Shubham Jaiswal 43, Lavish Singh 39, Ishant Jha (SLA) 5/92) beat KC Gandhi School: 97 all out Saish Khojurvekar 47, Moksh Majgaonkar 3/18 by 200 runs.

Our Lady of Remedy Kandivali: 193 all out, Dev Thakur 56, Darshil Pathare 38, Aayush Shalekar (LAM) 4/33, Raj Mandkar (SLA) 4/33 lost to Swami Vivekanand High School Chembur: 194/5 Siddhesh Makan 50, Ronak Sharma 34 by 5 wkts.

Vibgyor Rise Malad: 209 all out Aarav Kothari 88, Siddharth Kalani 37, Aum Joshi 32 Arush Pundle 6/56 lost to Podar International CAIE Powai : 210/4 Arush Aldla 51, Arush Pundle 37 by 6 wkts.

The Blossom Sunderbai English (Marine Lines) : 167 all out Arnav Bhosale 68, Divyam Mutha 4/36 lost to Vibgyor High School ICSE Goregaon: 170/6 Hriday Mehta 58*, Arjav Kedia 37 by 4 wkts.

High School Sanpada Vivek: 538/5(including 160 runs Penalty, Pawan Damgude 105, Vedant Bombe 76, Shlok Mali 42, Aayush Warankar 41, Akshit Dasri 40 beat Arya Vidyamandir Bandra: 53 all out Arnav Salvi 4/5, Arjun Girhe 3/10 by 485 runs.

Oberoi International School Jogeshwari 151 all out Nevon Gujral 52, Hriday Gambhir 35, Alok Yadav (SLA) 6/66, Mithun Raja 3/35 lost to Lakshadham High School Goregaon: 155/1 Ahoon Sharma 56*, Alok Yadav 52* by 9 wkts.