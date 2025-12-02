 AI Fails To Identify Virat Kohli’s Underwear Brand In Viral Image; Netizens Come Up With Funny Comments
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralAI Fails To Identify Virat Kohli’s Underwear Brand In Viral Image; Netizens Come Up With Funny Comments

AI Fails To Identify Virat Kohli’s Underwear Brand In Viral Image; Netizens Come Up With Funny Comments

A social media post went viral after a user asked about the brand of underwear Virat Kohli was wearing in a photo. The unusual query sparked a wave of funny and amusing reactions online, with most internet users unable to identify the exact brand worn by the Indian cricketer.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
AI Fails To Identify Virat Kohli’s Underwear Brand In Viral Image | X | FPJ

Mumbai, December 02: A social media post went viral after a user asked about the brand of underwear Virat Kohli was wearing in a photo. The unusual query sparked a wave of funny and amusing reactions online. Surprisingly, most internet users were unable to identify the exact brand worn by the Indian cricketer. Let's find out if Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools were able to give the correct answer.

However, when the same question was asked to AI tools or platforms like - ChatGPT, Google AI, they also were not able to give the correct answer.

The AI's response to the bizarre question was that it cannot be identified and the Virat Kohli wears his own bran underwear.

ChatGPT's Response: Wrong

FPJ Shorts
New Labour Codes To Boost Employee Welfare, Ease Of Doing Business In IT Sector
New Labour Codes To Boost Employee Welfare, Ease Of Doing Business In IT Sector
Navi Mumbai Transport: NMMT Bus Tracker App Down For 8 Days After ITMS Server Crash; Commuters Face Major Inconvenience
Navi Mumbai Transport: NMMT Bus Tracker App Down For 8 Days After ITMS Server Crash; Commuters Face Major Inconvenience
Prada Takes Over Rival House Versace For $1.4 Billion: What's Next For The Luxury Fashion House?
Prada Takes Over Rival House Versace For $1.4 Billion: What's Next For The Luxury Fashion House?
Over 1,825 MW Capacity Rooftop Solar Installed On 91,574 Govt Buildings
Over 1,825 MW Capacity Rooftop Solar Installed On 91,574 Govt Buildings

Question: Can you make out the underwear brand from this photo

Answer: The brand cannot be identified with certainty from this photo.

What is visible on the waistband are large block letters starting with “A E …”, which is a style used by several brands. The pattern is consistent with (but not definitively identifiable as):

• American Eagle (AE) – they often use large “A E” lettering on the waistband

• Other brands also use similar typography, so this cannot be confirmed conclusively

Because the image only shows a partial waistband and no clear logo, the exact brand cannot be determined with full confidence.

If you want, I can point out the closest matches in terms of design style.

Google AI Overviews: Wrong

Question: Which brand of underwear does virat kohli wear

AI Overview

Virat Kohli wears his own brand, one8 Innerwear, which he launched as part of his lifestyle brand, one8. The brand sells various styles of men's briefs, including briefs, boxers, and other innerwear.

Brand name: one8 Innerwear

Product type: Innerwear, including briefs

Availability: Sold online through retailers like Amazon.in and Tata CLiQ

Conclusion: The AI said it could describe the visible waistband but could not confirm the exact brand of the underwear. The assistant also followed the safety guidelines and stated that identifying a real person’s clothing brand from a partial image is not possible with certainty.

Read Also
IND vs SA ODI Series: Did Virat Kohli Snub Handshake With South Africa's Head Coach Shukri Conrad?...
article-image

The incident also highlights how AI tools handle sensitive or unclear visual questions while sticking to privacy rules and giving whatever general information they can from the image.

Correct Answer: The correct answer seems to be "Under Armour" which is a famous sports brand and Virat Kohli is wearing the same brand underwear as visible in the image.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AI Fails To Identify Virat Kohli’s Underwear Brand In Viral Image; Netizens Come Up With Funny...

AI Fails To Identify Virat Kohli’s Underwear Brand In Viral Image; Netizens Come Up With Funny...

UP: Bride Ends Marriage Within 20 Minutes Of Reaching In-Laws’ Home In Deoria

UP: Bride Ends Marriage Within 20 Minutes Of Reaching In-Laws’ Home In Deoria

Indian Family In Finland Builds 'Adorable Ice Home' Using Coulourful Frozen Bricks In 2 Degrees;...

Indian Family In Finland Builds 'Adorable Ice Home' Using Coulourful Frozen Bricks In 2 Degrees;...

19-Minute MMS Video: Did Girl Commit Suicide Out Of Embarrassment? Everything You Need To Know

19-Minute MMS Video: Did Girl Commit Suicide Out Of Embarrassment? Everything You Need To Know

'Have Some Shame': Pakistan Sends 1-Year-Old Expired Products As Relief Aid To Sri Lanka; Netizens...

'Have Some Shame': Pakistan Sends 1-Year-Old Expired Products As Relief Aid To Sri Lanka; Netizens...