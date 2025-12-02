AI Fails To Identify Virat Kohli’s Underwear Brand In Viral Image | X | FPJ

Mumbai, December 02: A social media post went viral after a user asked about the brand of underwear Virat Kohli was wearing in a photo. The unusual query sparked a wave of funny and amusing reactions online. Surprisingly, most internet users were unable to identify the exact brand worn by the Indian cricketer. Let's find out if Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools were able to give the correct answer.

However, when the same question was asked to AI tools or platforms like - ChatGPT, Google AI, they also were not able to give the correct answer.

The AI's response to the bizarre question was that it cannot be identified and the Virat Kohli wears his own bran underwear.

ChatGPT's Response: Wrong

Question: Can you make out the underwear brand from this photo

Answer: The brand cannot be identified with certainty from this photo.

What is visible on the waistband are large block letters starting with “A E …”, which is a style used by several brands. The pattern is consistent with (but not definitively identifiable as):

• American Eagle (AE) – they often use large “A E” lettering on the waistband

• Other brands also use similar typography, so this cannot be confirmed conclusively

Because the image only shows a partial waistband and no clear logo, the exact brand cannot be determined with full confidence.

If you want, I can point out the closest matches in terms of design style.

Google AI Overviews: Wrong

Question: Which brand of underwear does virat kohli wear

AI Overview

Virat Kohli wears his own brand, one8 Innerwear, which he launched as part of his lifestyle brand, one8. The brand sells various styles of men's briefs, including briefs, boxers, and other innerwear.

Brand name: one8 Innerwear

Product type: Innerwear, including briefs

Availability: Sold online through retailers like Amazon.in and Tata CLiQ

Conclusion: The AI said it could describe the visible waistband but could not confirm the exact brand of the underwear. The assistant also followed the safety guidelines and stated that identifying a real person’s clothing brand from a partial image is not possible with certainty.

The incident also highlights how AI tools handle sensitive or unclear visual questions while sticking to privacy rules and giving whatever general information they can from the image.

Correct Answer: The correct answer seems to be "Under Armour" which is a famous sports brand and Virat Kohli is wearing the same brand underwear as visible in the image.