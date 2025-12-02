SHOCKING! OGC Nice Fans Broke Into Team Bus, Punched & Spat On Players After 6th Straight Loss

In a shocking turn of events, OGC Nice players Terem Moffi and Jeremie Boga have been placed on sick leave by the French club. The decision was taken after the two footballers were allegedly assaulted by their own fans on Sunday night. Nice suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Lorient and were greeted by an angry mob of more than 400 fans at their training ground.

As per reports, Boga and Moffi were both punched, spat at, kicked and insulted by the Ultras. Some of them were at their genitals while claims of racial abuse are also flouted on social media. Moffi played the full 90 minutes, while Boga came on from the bench for the match. They have been placed on seven and five days leave. The players have proceeded to press charges against the alleged assailants.

Moffi and Boga were reportedly targeted for their 'poor attitude' as per an ESPN report. The former was punched, kicked, had his hair pulled and needed the help of his goalkeeper Yéhvann Diouf to get out of the crowd and safely inside the club's building Sporting director Florian Maurice had to be protected by security as he walked to his car. Club captain Melvin Bard, coach Franck Haise and local boy Sofiane Diop escaped any abuse.

"The club understands the frustration created by the succession of poor displays and performances far from its values. However, the excesses we saw during this gathering are unacceptable. A few members of the club have been attacked. OGC Nice give them its full support and condemn these acts with the highest toughness," Nice said in a statement.