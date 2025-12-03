 Harshit Rana Reprimanded For Code Of Conduct Breach In 1st ODI
India pacer Harshit Rana has been reprimanded for a Level 1 ICC Code of Conduct breach after gesturing toward the dressing room following Dewald Brevis’ dismissal in the 1st ODI in Ranchi. He received one demerit point but accepted the sanction. India won the match by 17 runs, powered by Kohli’s 135 and key wickets from Rana and Kuldeep Yadav.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Harshit Rana | X @RiteshSports

Dubai: India's pacer Harshit Rana has been reprimanded for the ICC Code of Conduct violation during his team's win against South Africa in the first ODI in Ranchi.

Rana was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

The incident happened during the 22nd over of South Africa's innings when Rana gestured towards the dressing room after dismissing Proteas batter Dewald Brevis.

It was considered that the action might have provoked an aggressive response from the batter, resulting in the pacer receiving one demerit point on his disciplinary record.

Rana’s first offence in the past 24 months, and he admitted to it, accepting the sanction suggested by Richie Richardson from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

"Rana admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing," ICC said in a statement.

On-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sam Nogajski, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

The hosts beat South Africa by 17 runs in an exciting series opener to take a 1-0 lead. Batting first, India scored a solid 349/8, thanks to Virat Kohli’s superb 135, his 52nd ODI century, and well-made fifties from Rohit Sharma (57) and KL Rahul (60).

South Africa’s chase faltered early as Rana struck twice in the same over, removing Rickelton and de Kock. Arshdeep Singh added to the pressure by dismissing skipper Markram, leaving the visitors reeling at the top.

Middle-order resistance was provided by Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, and Dewald Brevis, who established important partnerships, but Kuldeep Yadav consistently disrupted South Africa’s momentum, finishing with four vital wickets.

Jansen’s aggressive innings revitalised Protea hopes, and Bosch’s resilient fifty kept the game alive until the final over with 19 runs needed. Nevertheless, Prasidh Krishna dismissed Bosch, securing India’s narrow victory.

