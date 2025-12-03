Sloppy! South Africa Commit Comedy Of Errors On Field, Allowing Virat Kohli To Take 3 Runs During IND vs SA 2nd ODI; Video

Image; BCCI/X

A bizarre passage of play unfolded during the second ODI between India and South Africa in Raipur, leaving fans stunned and commentators amused. The moment came when Virat Kohli, batting with calm assurance, nudged a flatter delivery on leg stump from Aiden Markram towards square leg for what looked like a routine single.

Instead, it turned into a sequence South Africa will want to forget quickly. Tony de Zorzi charged in and hurled a throw at the keeper’s end, only for it to sail well wide. With no proper backup behind the stumps, Kohli and his partner Ruturaj Gaikwad immediately sensed an opportunity and rushed back for the second run.

But the chaos didn’t stop there. As South Africa scrambled to recover, another throw, this time aimed at the bowler’s end, also went astray. Fielders chased the ball desperately as the Indian batters kept running, eventually sneaking a total of three runs from what should have been a simple single. It was the kind of moment rarely associated with a team known for athleticism and sharp fielding standards.

For India, it was a fortunate bonus in a tight contest, while for South Africa, it highlighted an uncharacteristic lapse in focus and coordination. In high-stakes ODI cricket, such lapses can shift momentum dramatically, and this sequence certainly added an unexpected twist to the Raipur clash. As replays circulated across social media, fans were quick to label it one of the most unusual and sloppy fielding sequences seen from South Africa in recent times.

IND vs SA ODI Series: Did Virat Kohli Snub Handshake With South Africa's Head Coach Shukri Conrad? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

The social-media buzz around the first ODI between India and South Africa erupted not for runs or wickets, but over a brief moment that has fans debating sportsmanship and respect. A video clip circulating online claims that Virat Kohli chose not to shake hands with South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad after India’s win in Ranchi.

According to the footage, as the traditional post-match handshake line formed, Kohli walks towards the queue but does not appear to extend his hand to Conrad. Instead, he’s seen greeting other South African members in line before the video ends. The brevity of the clip, however, makes it impossible to confirm whether the handshake was genuinely skipped, he may have greeted Conrad either before the clip began or shortly after it ended.

The context adds more weight to the online reaction. The controversy stems from remarks made by Conrad during the preceding Test series: after South Africa’s dominant win in the Test match played at Guwahati, the coach was quoted saying he “wanted the Indians to really grovel.” That choice of language evoked historical and racial sensitivities, given the word’s charged legacy in cricket’s fraught past.

No official statement from Kohli or the team has clarified whether the coach was intentionally snubbed. In the heat of a high-stakes series, what might be a fleeting moment becomes a flashpoint, raising questions about courtesy, respect, and how quickly sports interactions are judged in the social media age.