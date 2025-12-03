 WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad's First Six Of His ODI Career As He Hits Maiden Century During IND Vs SA 2nd ODI
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad's First Six Of His ODI Career As He Hits Maiden Century During IND Vs SA 2nd ODI

WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad's First Six Of His ODI Career As He Hits Maiden Century During IND Vs SA 2nd ODI

Ruturaj Gaikwad made this achievement even more memorable as he hit the first six of his ODI career. Watch the scintillating shot hit by Gaikwad which went out of the park, boosting his confidence.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
Ruturaj Gaikwad Hits Maiden Century | X

Raipur, December 03: Team India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad on Wednesday hit his maiden One-Day International (ODI) century against South Africa during the IND vs SA second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Ruturaj Gaikwad made this achievement even more memorable as he hit the first six of his ODI career. Watch the scintillating shot hit by Gaikwad which went out of the park, boosting his confidence.

Batting at No. 4, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 105 runs off 83 balls with 12 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 126.51. Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) shared the special moment on its official social media account with the caption, "First one is always special. #RuturajGaikwad gets going as #TeamIndia continue scoring at a solid pace! #INDvSA 2nd ODI, LIVE NOW."

The video shows Marco Jansen bowling a short ball targeting Gaikwad's helmet. Gaikwad shows his quick reflexes and hits the short ball out of the park. He played a marvellous pull shot to deposit the ball into the crowd. However, Marco Jansen managed to take the wicket of Ruturaj after his maiden century on a short ball as well. He tried to pull the short ball from Jansen only to find Tony de Zorzi on the boundary line.

Virat Kohli also scored his 53rd ODI century and second consecutive in the ODI series. This is his 84th century of his international career. However, Virat also got out quickly after reaching his ton.

FPJ Shorts
NEP 2020 Pushes Multilingual Learning: HEIs Directed To Implement ‘Learn One More Bharatiya Bhasha’ Initiative
NEP 2020 Pushes Multilingual Learning: HEIs Directed To Implement ‘Learn One More Bharatiya Bhasha’ Initiative
India Logged Over 13 Lakh Crimes Against Women In 3 Years, Uttar Pradesh Tops National Tally
India Logged Over 13 Lakh Crimes Against Women In 3 Years, Uttar Pradesh Tops National Tally
BCCI Unveils Team India's New Jersey With Tricolour Collar For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
BCCI Unveils Team India's New Jersey With Tricolour Collar For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Rising Stress In SIR Duties: One BLO Attempts Suicide In Meerut, Another Dies Of Heart Attack In UP's Hathras
Rising Stress In SIR Duties: One BLO Attempts Suicide In Meerut, Another Dies Of Heart Attack In UP's Hathras
Read Also
IND Vs SA 2nd ODI: Ruturaj Gaikwad Repays Gambhir Faith, Slams Maiden ODI Century in Raipur...
article-image

Team India is heading towards a massive target riding on centuries from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad. At the time of publishing the article, Team India managed to score 297 runs for the loss of 5 wickets after 43 overs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BCCI Unveils Team India's New Jersey With Tricolour Collar For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

BCCI Unveils Team India's New Jersey With Tricolour Collar For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Anushka Sharma Shares Heartfelt Story After Virat Kohli Smashes Brilliant Century...

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Anushka Sharma Shares Heartfelt Story After Virat Kohli Smashes Brilliant Century...

Global Chess League: GCL Opens Ticketing For Season 3

Global Chess League: GCL Opens Ticketing For Season 3

Mumbai Horse Racing: Trevor-guided Jaandaar Standout Contender For Dr. Jagjit Singh Trophy

Mumbai Horse Racing: Trevor-guided Jaandaar Standout Contender For Dr. Jagjit Singh Trophy

WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad's First Six Of His ODI Career As He Hits Maiden Century During IND Vs SA 2nd...

WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad's First Six Of His ODI Career As He Hits Maiden Century During IND Vs SA 2nd...