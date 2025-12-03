WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad's First Six Of His ODI Career As He Hits Maiden Century During IND Vs SA 2nd ODI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Hits Maiden Century | X

Raipur, December 03: Team India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad on Wednesday hit his maiden One-Day International (ODI) century against South Africa during the IND vs SA second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Ruturaj Gaikwad made this achievement even more memorable as he hit the first six of his ODI career. Watch the scintillating shot hit by Gaikwad which went out of the park, boosting his confidence.

Batting at No. 4, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 105 runs off 83 balls with 12 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 126.51. Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) shared the special moment on its official social media account with the caption, "First one is always special. #RuturajGaikwad gets going as #TeamIndia continue scoring at a solid pace! #INDvSA 2nd ODI, LIVE NOW."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video shows Marco Jansen bowling a short ball targeting Gaikwad's helmet. Gaikwad shows his quick reflexes and hits the short ball out of the park. He played a marvellous pull shot to deposit the ball into the crowd. However, Marco Jansen managed to take the wicket of Ruturaj after his maiden century on a short ball as well. He tried to pull the short ball from Jansen only to find Tony de Zorzi on the boundary line.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Virat Kohli also scored his 53rd ODI century and second consecutive in the ODI series. This is his 84th century of his international career. However, Virat also got out quickly after reaching his ton.

Team India is heading towards a massive target riding on centuries from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad. At the time of publishing the article, Team India managed to score 297 runs for the loss of 5 wickets after 43 overs.