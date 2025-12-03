 Mumbai Horse Racing: Trevor-guided Jaandaar Standout Contender For Dr. Jagjit Singh Trophy
Mumbai Horse Racing: Trevor-guided Jaandaar Standout Contender For Dr. Jagjit Singh Trophy

The race reserved for maiden Indian-bred two-year-olds, often serves as an early pointer to future juvenile stars

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 05:44 PM IST
Representational pic |

Jaandaar shapes as the standout contender for the Dr. Jagjit Singh Trophy, in the event for debutants on the second day of the Mumbai racing season, scheduled to be held at the historic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Thursday.

This terms race, reserved for maiden Indian-bred two-year-olds, often serves as an early pointer to future juvenile stars, and Jaandaar has already created a quiet buzz on the track. Trained with care and showing promise in morning workouts, the youngster will have the experienced P. Trevor in the saddle — a factor that further strengthens his credentials for this sharp sprint.

However, the contest is far from a walkover. Phantom, representing the yard of P. Prasanna Kumar, is expected to mount a serious challenge. Well-regarded in the stables and known to possess early speed, Phantom could prove to be Jaandaar’s toughest rival in the seven-horse line-up.

With a mix of raw talent and untested potential, the Dr. Jagjit Singh Trophy promises to offer an exciting glimpse into the next generation of racing prospects.

First race: 2.00pm

Selections

1. The Fair Flight Plate: 1 (4), 2. (6)

2. The Aristos Plate: 1 (8), 2. (2), 3. (2)

3. The Bejan Bharucha Plate: 1 (2), 2. (1)

4. The K M Munshi Cup: 1 (4), 2. (2)

5. The Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy (VI Bart) Trophy: 1 (1), 2. (3)

6. The Dr Jagjit Singh Trophy: 1 (6), 2. (8), 3. (9)

7. The Rajasthan Royals Plate: 1 (3), 2. (5)

