BCCI Unveils Team India's New Jersey With Tricolour Collar For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | X

Raipur, December 03: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday unveiled the new jersey of the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The unveiling of the jersey took place during the innings break of the India vs South Africa second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Team India’s new jersey has a bright and modern look. It features deep blue as the main colour with vertical darker stripes running down the front. There are orange panels on the sides of the jersey, giving it an energetic and bold appearance.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The collar has the colours of the Indian tricolour - saffron, white and green. The front displays the Adidas logo, the BCCI emblem and the sponsor Apollo Tyres, with INDIA written in big orange letters. Overall, the jersey looks stylish, sporty and very patriotic.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to kick start from February 7 and the first match will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The finals will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8 and if Pakistan qualifies then the finals will be hosted by Colombo.

T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Namibia and Netherlands

Group B: Bangladesh, Italy, England, Nepal and West Indies

Group C: Australia, Ireland, Oman, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe

Group D: Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and UAE

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

February 7 (11:00 AM): Pakistan vs Netherlands (Colombo)

February 7 (3:00 PM): West Indies vs Bangladesh (Kolkata)

February 7 (7:00 PM): India vs USA (Mumbai)

February 8 (11:00 AM): New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Chennai)

February 8 (3:00 PM): England vs Nepal (Mumbai)

February 8 (7:00 PM): Sri Lanka vs Ireland (Colombo)

February 9 (11:00 AM): Bangladesh vs Italy (Kolkata)

February 9 (3:00 PM): Zimbabwe vs Oman (Colombo)

February 9 (7:00 PM): South Africa vs Canada (Ahmedabad)

February 10 (11:00 AM): Netherlands vs Namibia (Delhi)

February 10 (3:00 PM): New Zealand vs UAE (Chennai)

February 10 (7:00 PM): Pakistan vs USA (Colombo)

February 11 (11:00 AM): South Africa vs Afghanistan (Ahmedabad)

February 11 (3:00 PM): Australia vs Ireland (Colombo)

February 11 (7:00 PM): England vs West Indies (Mumbai)

February 12 (11:00 AM): Sri Lanka vs Oman (Kandy)

February 12 (3:00 PM): Nepal vs Italy (Mumbai)

February 12 (7:00 PM): India vs Namibia (Delhi)

February 13 (11:00 AM): Australia vs Zimbabwe (Colombo)

February 13 (3:00 PM): Canada vs UAE (Delhi)

February 13 (7:00 PM): USA vs Netherlands (Chennai)

February 14 (11:00 AM): Ireland vs Oman (Colombo)

February 14 (3:00 PM): England vs Bangladesh (Kolkata)

February 14 (7:00 PM): New Zealand vs South Africa (Ahmedabad)

February 15 (11:00 AM): West Indies vs Nepal (Mumbai)

February 15 (3:00 PM): USA vs Namibia (Chennai)

February 15 (7:00 PM): India vs Pakistan (Colombo)

February 16 (11:00 AM): Afghanistan vs UAE (Delhi)

February 16 (3:00 PM): England vs Italy (Kolkata)

February 16 (7:00 PM): Australia vs Sri Lanka (Kandy)

February 17 (11:00 AM): New Zealand vs Canada (Chennai)

February 17 (3:00 PM): Ireland vs Zimbabwe (Kandy)

February 17 (7:00 PM): Bangladesh vs Nepal (Mumbai)

February 18 (11:00 AM): South Africa vs UAE (Delhi)

February 18 (3:00 PM): Pakistan vs Namibia (Colombo)

February 18 (7:00 PM): India vs Netherlands (Ahmedabad)

February 19 (11:00 AM): West Indies vs Italy (Kolkata)

February 19 (3:00 PM): Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe (Colombo)

February 19 (7:00 PM): Afghanistan vs Canada (Chennai)

February 20 (7:00 PM): Australia vs Oman (Kandy)