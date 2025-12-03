Funny Moment! Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction After Quinton De Kock's Dismissal Goes Viral During IND vs SA 2nd ODI; Video

Image: Star Sports/X

A moment from the India vs South Africa match grabbed headlines when Virat Kohli’s animated celebration after Quinton de Kock’s wicket went viral across social media. As the Proteas star fell to India’s bowling attack, Kohli erupted in a burst of emotion, a passionate celebration that resonated far beyond the boundary ropes. The clip quickly spread online, and fans couldn’t get enough of the instantly iconic reaction.

What stood out was not just the wicket, but the intensity and raw energy Kohli displayed. In a game filled with tension and high stakes, those few seconds captured the competitive spirit and hunger that define elite sport. The video became symbolic of India’s aggression and focus on the field, a statement not just to the opposition, but to cricket fans worldwide.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The viral moment added another layer to Kohli’s storied legacy: a reminder that for him, cricket is more than just runs and records, it’s passion, emotion, and unfiltered commitment. As supporters and critics alike dissected the replay, many praised the veteran batter for giving fans a glimpse of the fierce warrior behind the calm exterior.

IND Vs SA 2nd ODI: Another Security Breach As Fan Storms On Field To Touch Virat Kohli's Feet In Raipur; VIDEO

A major security lapse unfolded during the second ODI between India and South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, echoing a similar incident from the opening ODI in Ranchi. Just as it happened there, an overzealous fan once again managed to breach multiple security layers and dash onto the field, attempting to touch Virat Kohli’s feet. The intrusion occurred during the drinks break in India’s innings, catching everyone by surprise.

Players, officials, and the crowd were visibly stunned as the fan sprinted towards Kohli. For a few tense seconds, the atmosphere inside the stadium turned chaotic, with spectators gasping and officials scrambling to react. Kohli, who has often found himself at the centre of such emotional displays from fans, appeared taken aback but remained composed as security rushed in. The fan was quickly intercepted, restrained, and escorted off the field before he could get too close to the star batter.

The breach briefly disrupted the rhythm of the match, prompting discussions about the adequacy of on-ground securityespecially since this was the second such incident in consecutive games. Despite the momentary disturbance, the stadium staff acted swiftly to restore order, ensuring the match resumed without further issues. While fan passion towards Kohli is nothing new, recurring episodes of pitch invasions have reignited concerns about player safety and the need for tighter security protocols at high-profile venues.