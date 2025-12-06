VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Stuns Fans With Incredible Acrobatic Boundary Save During IND vs SA 3rd ODI

Image: X

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma rolled back the years with a stunning display of athleticism during the third ODI between India and South Africa. Fielding at backward point, Rohit reacted with remarkable speed when a fierce cut shot seemed destined to race away to the boundary. In a split second, he launched himself low and to his left, pulling off an acrobatic stop that left both teammates and spectators applauding in admiration.

The save not only prevented a certain boundary but also showcased Rohit's exceptional reflexes and cricketing awareness, qualities that have defined his long international career. Despite being known primarily for his elegant batting and leadership skills, Rohit once again reminded fans of his sharp fielding abilities, proving he remains a reliable presence in the circle.

The moment quickly gained traction on social media, with fans praising his commitment and athleticism, especially considering the speed at which the ball travelled. In a match filled with intense action, Rohit’s superb effort stood out as one of the most memorable highlights, underlining his continued value to the Indian side in all facets of the game.

VIDEO: Rohit Sharma & Kuldeep Yadav's Funny Banter Over DRS Call Steals Show During IND vs SA 3rd ODI

A light-hearted moment during the third ODI between India and South Africa quickly became a viral talking point, featuring former India skipper Rohit Sharma and spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The incident occurred when Kuldeep was convinced he had trapped a South African batter in front and began animatedly pleading for a DRS review. With folded hands, eager gestures, and an expression full of hope, Kuldeep tried his best to persuade the fielding group.

Rohit Sharma, known for his calm and composed decision-making, remained unmoved despite Kuldeep’s enthusiastic appeals. The veteran cricketer assessed the situation with a smile and firmly decided against taking the review. His relaxed reaction, combined with Kuldeep’s dramatic pleading, created a moment of pure amusement for players and viewers alike.

The cameras captured the entire exchange, and within minutes, clips of the incident spread across social media, with fans calling it one of the funniest moments of the match. Rohit’s refusal and Kuldeep’s exaggerated appeal showcased the camaraderie and fun spirit within the Indian team, even in the heat of competition. The moment added a layer of entertainment to the intense ODI, reminding everyone of the playful side of the game.