 Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Fully Fit, Cleared To Play IND Vs SA T20Is
Shubman Gill is all set to return to the Indian side for the upcoming IND vs SA T20I series. Gill was named in the squad but his availability was subject to fitness as he continued his recovery from a neck spasm. The 26-year-old has been since passed fit, and could feature in the IND vs SA 1st T20I in Cuttack.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
Image Credit: X/BCCI

Shubman Gill has been cleared by the BCCI's Centre of Excellence to play in the upcoming IND vs SA T20I series. India's t20I vice-captain was named in India's squad subject to him clearing a fitness test. It is reported that Gill passed the test with flying colours and is fit for all formats of the game.

"Shubman Gill has successfully completed his rehabilitation at CoE and has met the requisite criteria to be declared fit for all formats of the game," a communication from the CoE has gone to the team management's Sports Science and Medicine (SSM) team, comprising physio Kamlesh Jain, strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux and sports doctor Dr Charles.

Gill suffered a neck injury in the Eden Gardens Test and has been out of action since. He did not play in the subsequent drubbing at Guwahati and has also missed out on the IND vs SA ODI series.

India’s five-match T20I series against Aiden Markram-led South Africa will begin in Cuttack on December 9, and is followed by subsequent games in New Chandigarh (December 11), Dharamsala (December 14), Lucknow (December 17), and Ahmedabad (December 19).

