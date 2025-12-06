Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Fully Fit, Cleared To Play IND Vs SA T20Is

Image Credit: X/BCCI

Shubman Gill has been cleared by the BCCI's Centre of Excellence to play in the upcoming IND vs SA T20I series. India's t20I vice-captain was named in India's squad subject to him clearing a fitness test. It is reported that Gill passed the test with flying colours and is fit for all formats of the game.

"Shubman Gill has successfully completed his rehabilitation at CoE and has met the requisite criteria to be declared fit for all formats of the game," a communication from the CoE has gone to the team management's Sports Science and Medicine (SSM) team, comprising physio Kamlesh Jain, strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux and sports doctor Dr Charles.

Gill suffered a neck injury in the Eden Gardens Test and has been out of action since. He did not play in the subsequent drubbing at Guwahati and has also missed out on the IND vs SA ODI series.

India’s five-match T20I series against Aiden Markram-led South Africa will begin in Cuttack on December 9, and is followed by subsequent games in New Chandigarh (December 11), Dharamsala (December 14), Lucknow (December 17), and Ahmedabad (December 19).