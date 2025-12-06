 Adorable Moment! Virat Kohli Dances Hand-In-Hand With Kuldeep Yadav During IND vs SA 3rd ODI; Video
Cricket fans witnessed a delightful and heart-warming moment during the third ODI between India and South Africa when Virat Kohli was seen dancing hand in hand with Kuldeep Yadav after the left-arm spinner picked up a crucial wicket. The animated celebration quickly went viral on social media, perfectly capturing the infectious energy and camaraderie within the Indian camp.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
Image: JioHotstar/X

The moment unfolded after Kuldeep delivered a brilliant piece of bowling that outfoxed the South African batter. Instead of a usual high-five or hug, both Kuldeep and Virat broke into a brief dance, holding hands and celebrating with pure, unfiltered joy. The spontaneous act reflected not just the significance of the wicket but also the vibrant spirit that Kohli brings to the field.

While the match itself carried high stakes, it was this joyful exchange between Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav that truly stole the spotlight for many. In a sport often dominated by pressure and intensity, their dance served as a refreshing reminder that cricket, at its heart, is also about fun, emotion, and shared happiness.

Hilarious Moment! Virat Kohli Steals Spotlight By Mocking Temba Bavuma's Walk During IND vs SA 3rd ODI; Video

IndiGo Crisis: 14 Flights Cancelled At Goa’s Dabolim Airport; Tourism Hit As FLY91 Adds Extra Services
IndiGo Crisis: 14 Flights Cancelled At Goa’s Dabolim Airport; Tourism Hit As FLY91 Adds Extra Services
Jammu & Kashmir Tragedy: 4 Family Members, Including 18-Month-Old Child, Die After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Kishtwar
Jammu & Kashmir Tragedy: 4 Family Members, Including 18-Month-Old Child, Die After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Kishtwar
'Ticking Time Bomb': Kerala Congress Slams Nitin Gadkari After Road Collapses On National Highway 66 In Kollam - VIDEO
'Ticking Time Bomb': Kerala Congress Slams Nitin Gadkari After Road Collapses On National Highway 66 In Kollam - VIDEO
Mumbai: MLA Abu Azmi Honours Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Says 'He Delivered Great Justice To Dalits & Muslims' | VIDEO
Mumbai: MLA Abu Azmi Honours Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Says 'He Delivered Great Justice To Dalits & Muslims' | VIDEO

Virat Kohli once again showcased the intensity and passion that define his presence on the field during the ongoing clash between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam. Known for his exceptional batting and equally fiery on-field persona, Kohli added another memorable moment to his long list of animated displays. The incident occurred when Ravindra Jadeja delivered a sharp ball to Temba Bavuma, prompting the South African captain to guide it towards backward point, where Kohli reacted swiftly to take a sharp, low catch.

The dismissal sent the crowd into a roar as Kohli celebrated with his trademark aggression. However, the moment that grabbed even more attention came immediately after. As Bavuma began his walk back to the dressing room, cameras caught Kohli playfully mocking the South African skipper’s walking style. The gesture, though light-hearted in appearance, reflected Kohli’s competitive edge and the emotional energy he brings into every contest.

Fans quickly reacted on social media, with many finding humor in Kohli’s antics while others viewed it as a display of his trademark fire in high-pressure matches. Moments like these continue to underline why Kohli remains one of the most animated and fiercely competitive figures in world cricket, adding drama, excitement, and personality to the game every time he steps onto the field.

