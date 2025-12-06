 IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: KL Rahul Performs Conor McGregor's Famous 'Billionaire Strut' Ahead Of Toss Time At Visakhapatnam; Video
IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: KL Rahul Performs Conor McGregor's Famous 'Billionaire Strut' Ahead Of Toss Time At Visakhapatnam; Video

Indian captain KL Rahul added flair before the third ODI against South Africa by performing Conor McGregor’s famous “Billionaire Strut” ahead of the toss in Visakhapatnam. The playful moment caught fans’ attention and reflected the upbeat mood in the Indian camp as they looked to recover in the series, showcasing Rahul’s confidence and light-hearted leadership.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Image: Star Sports/AndrewPetcash/X

Indian skipper KL Rahul brought a touch of entertainment and swagger before the third ODI against South Africa as he broke into the iconic Conor McGregor “Billionaire Strut” ahead of the toss in Visakhapatnam. The light-hearted moment instantly caught the attention of fans and broadcasters, adding a playful edge to a match that carried significant importance for India. Rahul’s confident walk mirrored the high spirits within the Indian camp as they aimed to bounce back in the series.

The mood turned even brighter when Rahul finally won the toss, a moment Indian fans had been waiting for. India elected to bowl first, breaking a remarkable and unusual streak of 20 consecutive ODIs without winning a toss. The statistical probability of losing 20 coin tosses in a row stands at an incredibly rare 0.000095%, making Rahul’s triumph both relieving and noteworthy. The last time India had won an ODI toss was during the 2023 World Cup semi-final, making this victory at the coin flip an oddly memorable milestone.

Rahul’s strut, followed by the long-awaited toss win, set an upbeat tone ahead of the game. The captain’s relaxed confidence reflected a team ready to reset the narrative, with fans hoping the luck at the toss would translate into success on the field as well.

