IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: KL Rahul Performs Conor McGregor's Famous 'Billionaire Strut' Ahead Of Toss Time At Visakhapatnam; Video

Indian skipper KL Rahul brought a touch of entertainment and swagger before the third ODI against South Africa as he broke into the iconic Conor McGregor “Billionaire Strut” ahead of the toss in Visakhapatnam. The light-hearted moment instantly caught the attention of fans and broadcasters, adding a playful edge to a match that carried significant importance for India. Rahul’s confident walk mirrored the high spirits within the Indian camp as they aimed to bounce back in the series.

The mood turned even brighter when Rahul finally won the toss, a moment Indian fans had been waiting for. India elected to bowl first, breaking a remarkable and unusual streak of 20 consecutive ODIs without winning a toss. The statistical probability of losing 20 coin tosses in a row stands at an incredibly rare 0.000095%, making Rahul’s triumph both relieving and noteworthy. The last time India had won an ODI toss was during the 2023 World Cup semi-final, making this victory at the coin flip an oddly memorable milestone.

Rahul’s strut, followed by the long-awaited toss win, set an upbeat tone ahead of the game. The captain’s relaxed confidence reflected a team ready to reset the narrative, with fans hoping the luck at the toss would translate into success on the field as well.

Funny Moment! Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction After Quinton De Kock's Dismissal Goes Viral During IND vs SA 2nd ODI; Video

A moment from the India vs South Africa match grabbed headlines when Virat Kohli’s animated celebration after Quinton de Kock’s wicket went viral across social media. As the Proteas star fell to India’s bowling attack, Kohli erupted in a burst of emotion, a passionate celebration that resonated far beyond the boundary ropes. The clip quickly spread online, and fans couldn’t get enough of the instantly iconic reaction.

What stood out was not just the wicket, but the intensity and raw energy Kohli displayed. In a game filled with tension and high stakes, those few seconds captured the competitive spirit and hunger that define elite sport. The video became symbolic of India’s aggression and focus on the field, a statement not just to the opposition, but to cricket fans worldwide.

The viral moment added another layer to Kohli’s storied legacy: a reminder that for him, cricket is more than just runs and records, it’s passion, emotion, and unfiltered commitment. As supporters and critics alike dissected the replay, many praised the veteran batter for giving fans a glimpse of the fierce warrior behind the calm exterior.