'It Is A Bit Unfortunate...': Harbhajan Singh Slams Critics Questioning Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Future Amid IND vs SA ODI Series; Video

Image: BCCI/PTI/X

As debate swirls over whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should continue in India’s ODI plans, Harbhajan Singh has voiced a forceful defence of the two stalwarts. He criticised those questioning their future, calling it “unfortunate” that people “who have not achieved much” are deciding the career trajectory of two of India’s greatest modern players.

Harbhajan said that both Rohit and Kohli remain in excellent form and continue to deliver when it matters most. He pointed to their recent performances in the home series against South Africa, noting how consistently they’ve contributed with the bat. In Harbhajan’s view, they’re not just performing, they’re setting the standard for younger cricketers to follow.

"I am so happy when I see a player like Virat Kohli who is still going strong. It is a bit unfortunate that those people are deciding about their future who have not achieved much," said Harbhajan. "They have always scored runs and have always been great players for India, they have done extremely well as batters and are leaders of the team. I'm so happy for them, they are going very, very strong," he added.

Harbhajan’s defence comes at a pivotal moment for Indian cricket, as selectors and fans weigh the balance between youth and experience. With talk of the 2027 ODI World Cup already looming on the horizon, his strong endorsement may influence how the veterans’ future is perceived and whether Rohit and Kohli get renewed faith in the years ahead.

Funny Moment! Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction After Quinton De Kock's Dismissal Goes Viral During IND vs SA 2nd ODI; Video

A moment from the India vs South Africa match grabbed headlines when Virat Kohli’s animated celebration after Quinton de Kock’s wicket went viral across social media. As the Proteas star fell to India’s bowling attack, Kohli erupted in a burst of emotion, a passionate celebration that resonated far beyond the boundary ropes. The clip quickly spread online, and fans couldn’t get enough of the instantly iconic reaction.

What stood out was not just the wicket, but the intensity and raw energy Kohli displayed. In a game filled with tension and high stakes, those few seconds captured the competitive spirit and hunger that define elite sport. The video became symbolic of India’s aggression and focus on the field, a statement not just to the opposition, but to cricket fans worldwide.

The viral moment added another layer to Kohli’s storied legacy: a reminder that for him, cricket is more than just runs and records, it’s passion, emotion, and unfiltered commitment. As supporters and critics alike dissected the replay, many praised the veteran batter for giving fans a glimpse of the fierce warrior behind the calm exterior.