Team India Star Player Rohit Sharma Set To Play For Mumbai In SMAT Knockouts: Reports

Image: BCCI/X

Despite having stepped away from international T20s, Rohit Sharma remains deeply connected to domestic cricket and his home team. According to the Times of India report, the veteran batter has confirmed his availability to play for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) knockouts, underlining his enduring commitment to Indian domestic cricket.

Rohit’s involvement comes at a significant time: as Mumbai pushes toward the latter stages of the T20 tournament, the experience, leadership and finishing prowess he brings could prove decisive. His presence in the squad sends a message of intent, that even seasoned international stars are willing to return to home‑state cricket to bolster their team’s chances.

For Mumbai’s younger players and fans alike, Rohit’s return is both a morale boost and a tactical advantage. In a competition where pressure‑handling and clutch performances matter most, having a proven performer such as Rohit could make the difference. As the SMAT knockouts draw near, all eyes will be on whether Rohit’s comeback transforms Mumbai’s quest for the trophy.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Rishabh Pant Spots Rohit Sharma's Fallen Eyelash & Urges Him To Make A Wish Before South Africa's Run Chase; Video

A lighthearted moment unfolded in the Indian dugout before the start of South Africa’s run chase in the second ODI at Raipur, showcasing the camaraderie within the team. As players prepared for the high-pressure defense of India’s total, Rishabh Pant suddenly spotted an eyelash fallen on Rohit Sharma’s cheek. In a playful yet affectionate gesture, Pant nudged Rohit and told him to “make a wish” with it, a common superstition shared among close friends.

Rohit, smiling at Pant’s insistence, gently placed the eyelash on his hand and closed his eyes for a moment to make the wish. The scene, brief but heartwarming, brought a touch of innocence and warmth to an otherwise intense atmosphere on the field.

While the cameras focused on tactics, field placements, and match pressure, this candid exchange between Pant and Rohit offered fans a glimpse into the bond shared within the Indian side. Moments like these remind the cricketing world that beyond the big hits, wickets, and rivalries, the sport thrives on friendships, traditions, and small rituals that keep the spirit of the game alive.