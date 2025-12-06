 IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Team India Secure Commanding Chase Against South Africa To Clinch Series 2-1 In Visakhapatnam
India produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat South Africa by nine wickets in the third ODI at Visakhapatnam, sealing the series 2–1.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
Image: BCCI/X

India produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat South Africa by nine wickets in the third ODI at Visakhapatnam, sealing the series 2–1. South Africa, put under constant pressure, were bowled out for 270 in 47.5 overs. Quinton de Kock held the innings together with a sublime century, while skipper Temba Bavuma added a steady 48, but regular wickets derailed their momentum. Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna were the stars with the ball, each claiming four wickets and breaking the backbone of the South African lineup.

Chasing 271, India delivered a batting masterclass. Former skipper Rohit Sharma set the tone with a fluent 75, timing the ball sweetly and driving India into a position of complete control. At the other end, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his sensational rise, scoring a brilliant century that showcased maturity, shot selection, and composure. Virat Kohli added a stylish half-century, ensuring India stayed well ahead of the required rate throughout the chase. The hosts completed the victory at 271/1 in just 39.5 overs, wrapping up the match and the series with authority.

It was a performance that highlighted India’s depth, balance, and confidence, with both their bowlers and top-order batting firing in perfect harmony. The win not only secured the series but also offered a strong statement of India’s growing dominance in the fifty-over format.

