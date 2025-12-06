Virat Kohli Takes Dig After Team India Breaks Toss-Losing Streak In Fun Banter With Arshdeep Singh | VIDEO

Virat Kohli And Arshdeep Singh | X

Visakhapatnam, December 06: Former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli made joke of Team India breaking the toss-losing streak in a fun banter with Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh. The video of the both the cricketers engaged in the fun banter is being widely shared on social media. They also made fun of how Virat Kohli missed his third consecutive century in the three match series against South Africa.

The video starts with Arshdeep telling Virat Kohli, "Paa Ji Run Kam Reh Gaye, Century Aaj Pakki Thi Waise". (Brother few runs short, otherwise another century was confirmed for you) to which Virat Kohli hilariously replies, "Toss Jeet Gaye Nahi Toh Teri Bhi Pakki Thi." (We won the toss otherwise your century was also confirmed). They both then laugh their hearts out and the video ends.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Toss-Losing Streak

The video comes after Team India skipper KL Rahul managed to break the jinx by winning the toss after losing 20 consecutive toss after the 2023 World Cup semifinal. KL Rahul said that he followed the advice of the team analyst Hari and swung the coin with his left hand while crossing his right hand fingers and the formula worked.

Kohli Misses His 3rd Consecutive Century

It can be assumed that Virat Kohli also missed out on his third century as he remained unbeaten on 65 from 45 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes and ensured Team India's victory in the third and the final ODI.

India Wins Final ODI

India delivered a dominant performance to beat South Africa by nine wickets in the third ODI at Visakhapatnam and clinch the series 2–1. South Africa were bowled out for 270 in 47.5 overs after struggling to build momentum despite a brilliant century from Quinton de Kock and a solid 48 from skipper Temba Bavuma.

Indian bowlers kept constant pressure, with Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna leading the attack by taking four wickets each and breaking the visitors’ middle order.

Chasing 271, India produced a batting clinic. Rohit Sharma set the tone with a fluent 75, while young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his superb form by scoring a composed century.

Virat Kohli added a stylish half-century and ensured India stayed comfortably ahead throughout the chase. The hosts reached 271/1 in just 39.5 overs, sealing a convincing win and the ODI series.