IND Vs SA 3rd ODI: KL Rahul Reveals He Chose Analyst’s Trick Over Virat Kohli’s Advice To End Team India's Toss-Losing Streak | Watch VIDEO

Team India Captain KL Rahul | X | BCCI

Visakhatpanam, December 06: India's 3rd ODI and final ODI against South Africa began with a rare but welcome surprise at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. The Indian team finally won the toss after months of bad luck. India lost 20 tosses in a row since the 2023 World Cup 2024 semifinal and the streak became almost a running joke among the fans.

KL Rahul credited the rare win to the team analyst Hari and also revealed that he ignored Virat's opinion, which helped.

With Shubhman Gill unavailable due to a neck injury, KL Rahul stepped in as the captain for the 3-match ODI series against South Africa. As he later revealed in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) video posted on social media platform X, the much-anticipated toss win with a funny backstory.

Rahul said that he had been receiving "toss-winning ideas" from almost every teammate around him. The most persistent, however, was the team analyst who insisted that he try the combination of tossing the coin with his left hand while keeping the fingers on his right hand crossed.

Rahul joked that although Virat Kohli also shared a different tip, he eventually went with what the analyst suggested and the result came into their favour.

KL Rahul said, "Hari, our analyst, kept reminding me to use my left hand for the toss and cross the fingers of my right hand. Everyone had their own superstitions, even Virat gave me one."

He also said, "Virat gave me a different opinion, I stuck with Hari because he said the same thing in the last game as well and he has been the most pushy out of everybody. Happy that we won the toss."

The quirky method surprisingly worked and helped ending the long losing streak of India's toss. The incident gave the fans a light-hearted moment off the field and the video has since gone viral on social media. The internet users are enjoying KL Rahul's honest and humorous recounting of the moment.