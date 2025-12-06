IND vs SA: Yashasvi Jaiswal Marks A Major Career Milestone With Stunning Maiden ODI Hundred In Visakhapatnam; Video

Image: BCCI/X

Yashasvi Jaiswal announced his arrival in ODI cricket with a landmark moment, scoring his maiden century during the third ODI between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam. Walking out with a calm assurance that belied his age, the young opener took charge of the innings from the start, timing the ball sweetly and showing a blend of maturity and fearless strokeplay that has already become his signature in international cricket.

Jaiswal paced his knock with remarkable control, first settling in against the new ball before gradually opening up his range of shots. His partnerships at the top allowed India to build a solid platform, and as the innings progressed, he grew more authoritative, driving through the covers, picking gaps with precision, and unleashing his trademark lofted strokes against the spinners. Every boundary he struck drew louder cheers from the Vizag crowd, who sensed they were witnessing a special innings unfold.

When he finally reached his hundred, raising his bat to the sky as his teammates applauded, it felt like a natural next step in his fast-rising career. The century not only underlined his potential but also reinforced India’s growing depth in white-ball cricket. For Jaiswal, this milestone was more than just personal, it was a statement that he belongs on the biggest stage, ready to deliver when it matters for his team.

His maiden ODI century at Visakhapatnam will be remembered as the day a young talent took another giant stride toward becoming one of India’s long-term pillars in international cricket, promising many more such innings in the years ahead.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Enters 20000-Run Club, Becomes 4th Indian To Achieve Landmark Milestone In International Cricket

Former India captain Rohit Sharma added another golden chapter to his illustrious career by completing 20,000 international runs during the third ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. The milestone, achieved when he reached 27 in India’s chase of 271, firmly cements his place among cricket’s modern greats. Rohit has now become only the fourth Indian batter to cross this monumental mark, joining an elite group featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli.

For more than a decade, Rohit has been a pillar at the top of India’s batting order, blending elegance with explosive power. His ability to shift gears effortlessly, dominate white-ball cricket, and adapt across formats has made him one of the most dependable and thrilling batters of his generation. Reaching the 20,000-run mark stands as a testament to his longevity, resilience, and extraordinary skill set.

The list of Indian batters with the most international runs now stands as follows:

Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Virat Kohli (27,910), Rahul Dravid (24,208), and Rohit Sharma (20,000+).

Globally, Rohit becomes the 14th cricketer to enter the prestigious 20,000-run club.

A large share of Rohit's runs has come in white-ball cricket, where he has built a reputation as one of the most dangerous openers in the world. His tally includes over 11,000 runs in ODIs and more than 4,000 in T20Is. As a T20 World Cup-winning captain, Rohit is also India’s highest run-scorer in the format, amassing 4,231 runs across 159 matches.

Across his career, Rohit has taken 538 innings to reach 20,000 runs while maintaining an impressive average of 42.40. His remarkable record includes 50 international centuries and 110 scores of fifty-plus. With nearly 18 years at the highest level, Rohit Sharma’s journey continues to inspire, and his latest achievement only reinforces his legacy as one of India’s greatest-ever batters.