 IND vs SA 3rd ODI Toss Update: KL Rahul Breaks Toss Jinx, India Bowling First As Tilak Replaces Washington
India will hope to seal the series when they take the field in Vishakhapatnam today. India captain KL Rahul ended India's run of losing tosses and opted to field first on Saturday. South Africa made a flurry of changes due to injuries, while India replaced Washington Sundar with Tilak Varma.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
India have finally won a toss and opted to bowl first. Kl Rahul ended a two-year streak of the Men in Blue not winning the toss at the ACA-DVCA Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on Saturday. India made one change to their XI, with Tilak Varma replacing Washington Sundar.

Before Saturday, India has lost the toss for 20 straight ODIs which is a probability of 0.000095%. The last time India won the toss was during the 2023 World Cup semi-final. Since then, India have had 3 captains, with Rahul finally ending the run.

IND vs SA Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Corbin Bosch, Ottneil Baartman

IND vs SA Live Streaming

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SA ODI will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

The IND vs SA 3rd ODI will be played at the ACA-DVCA Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on December 6, 2025. The match kicks off at 1:30 PM IST. Toss will be at 1:00 PM IST.

