Gautam Gambhir Slams Delhi Capitals Owner Parth Jindal For Suggesting Split Coaching, Asks Him To 'Stay In His Domain' | VIDEO

Gautam Gambhir Slams Delhi Capitals Owner Parth Jindal For Suggesting Split Coaching | X

Visakhapatnam, December 06: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who has been facing the ire of the cricketing fans after the crushing defeat in the Test series against South Africa, came down heavily against the critics after Team India clinched the three match ODI series 2-1 against South Africa. Gautam Gambhir openly bashed Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal for suggesting split coaching.

Fiery Press Conference

In his fiery post-match press conference, Gautam Gambhir warned the DC co-owner to stay in his domain and not enter his domain. He also blamed the humiliating defeat in the Test series at home over the absence of Team India captain Shubman Gill due to his neck injury.

Shubman Gill's Absence

He said, "No one pointed out that the first match lost due to the absence of our captain and the difference was only 30 runs. If I don't come out to the press and give excuses that does not mean you don't show the facts. When you go through transition and lose your in-form captain who made around 1000 runs in past seven test matches."

He further said, "I am surprised that no one was talking about this and all the discussion were around the pitch and many other things. There were people who had nothing to do with cricket also gave their opinions. An IPL team owner also wrote about split coaching who had nothing to do with the game. People should stay in their domain. If I do not enter anybody's domain, they also have no right to enter my domain."

He also issued statement over Shubman Gill's availability in the T20 series against South Africa. He said, "Shubman is ready to go that’s why he’s been selected. He’s obviously fit, hungry to work and improve. And look, there are quality players in this side. As I’ve said many times, they are world-class players!"

Parth Jindal's Social Media Post

Parth Jindal said in his social media post, "Not even close, what a complete thrashing at home! Don’t remember seeing our test side being so weak at home!!!This is what happens when red ball specialists are not picked. This team is nowhere near reflective of the deep strength we possess in the red ball format. Time for India to move to a specialist red ball coach for Test cricket @BCCI."

IND Vs SA T20I Series

India and South Africa are set to play a five-match T20I series starting December 9, with the opening game in Cuttack. The remaining matches will be held on December 11 in New Chandigarh, December 14 in Dharamsala, December 17 in Lucknow and December 19 in Ahmedabad.

Team India has announced a strong 15-member squad featuring Suryakumar Yadav as captain and Shubman Gill as vice-captain, along with key players like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, giving the side a balanced mix of experience and young talent for the series.