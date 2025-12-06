VIDEO: Series On The Line, India Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Blessing At Simhachalam Temple In Vishakhapatnam

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the historic Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Simhachalam on Friday. The Men in Blue arrived in Vishakhapatnam for the final ODI of the series. Gambhir took the early morning downtime to pay a visit to the temple. The former India opener has frequently visited temples during this series, doing so during the two tests.

Gambhir was believed to be offering what is known as a Kappa Sthambam. The ritual is highly sacred and is believed to possess healing powers and the ability to fulfill wishes. He was bein tied around the pillar, with the action standing for complete surrender.

India come into the coastal city with the series level at 1-1. The hosts did well to see off the game in Ranchi, but fumbled on a huge total in Raipur. Virat has been in sublime form, with a fifty and 2 centuries in his last three innings. Rohit himself has a century and two fifties in his last 4 innings. Ruturaj Gaikwad struck his maiden ODI hundred, while Kl Rahul has also looked in fine touch.

India have a stellar record at the ACA-DVCA Stadium, winning 7 of their 10 ODIs at the venue. And while India have lifted the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup this year, it would be a difficult end to the year should India not win.

The Men in Blue lost the ODI series to Australia. They were whitewashed at home in Testa. The ODIs started well but now Proteas have a chance to make it 2-1 and claim another famous win.