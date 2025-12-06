 VIDEO: Series On The Line, India Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Blessing At Simhachalam Temple In Vishakhapatnam
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Series On The Line, India Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Blessing At Simhachalam Temple In Vishakhapatnam

VIDEO: Series On The Line, India Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Blessing At Simhachalam Temple In Vishakhapatnam

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted seeking divine blessings at the iconic Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Simhachalam. Gambhir's visit comes ahead of India's 3rd ODI against South Africa on Saturday. The Men in Blue head into the decider with the series level at 1-1.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
article-image

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the historic Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Simhachalam on Friday. The Men in Blue arrived in Vishakhapatnam for the final ODI of the series. Gambhir took the early morning downtime to pay a visit to the temple. The former India opener has frequently visited temples during this series, doing so during the two tests.

Gambhir was believed to be offering what is known as a Kappa Sthambam. The ritual is highly sacred and is believed to possess healing powers and the ability to fulfill wishes. He was bein tied around the pillar, with the action standing for complete surrender.

India come into the coastal city with the series level at 1-1. The hosts did well to see off the game in Ranchi, but fumbled on a huge total in Raipur. Virat has been in sublime form, with a fifty and 2 centuries in his last three innings. Rohit himself has a century and two fifties in his last 4 innings. Ruturaj Gaikwad struck his maiden ODI hundred, while Kl Rahul has also looked in fine touch.

India have a stellar record at the ACA-DVCA Stadium, winning 7 of their 10 ODIs at the venue. And while India have lifted the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup this year, it would be a difficult end to the year should India not win.

FPJ Shorts
Bank Of Baroda & Bank Of India Follow Suit After RBI Slashes Key Policy Rate
Bank Of Baroda & Bank Of India Follow Suit After RBI Slashes Key Policy Rate
PM Modi Leads Tributes On 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas As Nation Honours Dr Ambedkar’s Enduring Constitutional Legacy
PM Modi Leads Tributes On 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas As Nation Honours Dr Ambedkar’s Enduring Constitutional Legacy
India Crisis Day 5: Nearly 400 Flights Cancelled So Far Across Major Cities, Long Queue Of Passengers Seen At Airports; VIDEOS
India Crisis Day 5: Nearly 400 Flights Cancelled So Far Across Major Cities, Long Queue Of Passengers Seen At Airports; VIDEOS
Nita Ambani Revives 100-Year-Old Kundan Polki Jhumkas & Her Mother's Gigantic Haath Phool At Swadesh Mumbai Event
Nita Ambani Revives 100-Year-Old Kundan Polki Jhumkas & Her Mother's Gigantic Haath Phool At Swadesh Mumbai Event

The Men in Blue lost the ODI series to Australia. They were whitewashed at home in Testa. The ODIs started well but now Proteas have a chance to make it 2-1 and claim another famous win.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'His Family Will Be Quite Happy..': Joe Root's Cheeky Response To Ending Matthew Hayden's Naked Run...

'His Family Will Be Quite Happy..': Joe Root's Cheeky Response To Ending Matthew Hayden's Naked Run...

VIDEO: Series On The Line, India Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Blessing At Simhachalam Temple In...

VIDEO: Series On The Line, India Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Blessing At Simhachalam Temple In...

Ravindra Jadeja Turns 37: A Look At Numbers, Accomplishments Of India's 'Rockstar' All-Rounder

Ravindra Jadeja Turns 37: A Look At Numbers, Accomplishments Of India's 'Rockstar' All-Rounder

Former Asian Games Gold-Winning Discus Thrower Seema Punia Banned For 16 Months In Doping Case

Former Asian Games Gold-Winning Discus Thrower Seema Punia Banned For 16 Months In Doping Case

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Argentina, Portugal Handed Easy Groups, Haaland Vs Mbappe In Group Stage

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Argentina, Portugal Handed Easy Groups, Haaland Vs Mbappe In Group Stage