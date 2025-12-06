FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Argentina, Portugal Handed Easy Groups, France Face Senegal

A star studded ceremony in Washington DC unveiled the draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be held in the USA, Mexico and Canada. For the first time, 48 teams will participate in the global football carnival which will kick off on June 11.

The 48 teams have been divided into groups of 12, with the number of matches rising from 64 to a massive 104. A round of 32 is introduced adding more knockout drama to an already exhilarating tournament. The 39-day tournament will culminate with the Final on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Winner Playoff D

FIFA World Cup 2026 Format

The last edition in Qatar hosted 32 teams, with a 16 more added for the upcoming tournament. 12 groups of 4 teams have been drawn, with two from each group making it to the Round of 32. That will be followed by the round of 16, quarterfinals, semi-finals and the final.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the next round. Additionally, 8 best placed 3rd placed teams will also advance. It is a format which has been used in the UEFA Euro for the past few editions, albeit with fewer teams in action.