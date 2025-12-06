 FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Argentina, Portugal Handed Easy Groups, France Face Senegal
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Argentina, Portugal Handed Easy Groups, France Face Senegal

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Argentina, Portugal Handed Easy Groups, France Face Senegal

The United States will host the first edition of the expanded Men's FIFA World Cup next year. The tournament has been expanded to 48 teams, with USA, Canada and Mexico to jointly host the tournament. Brazil and Morocco have been drawn in the same group, while Argentina and Portugal have both lucked into easy groups.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 01:20 AM IST
article-image

A star studded ceremony in Washington DC unveiled the draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be held in the USA, Mexico and Canada. For the first time, 48 teams will participate in the global football carnival which will kick off on June 11.

The 48 teams have been divided into groups of 12, with the number of matches rising from 64 to a massive 104. A round of 32 is introduced adding more knockout drama to an already exhilarating tournament. The 39-day tournament will culminate with the Final on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Winner Playoff D

FIFA World Cup 2026 Format

FPJ Shorts
MP Ravindra Waikar Demands Housing For Aarey & Dindoshi Forest Area Residents Under PM Awas Yojana
MP Ravindra Waikar Demands Housing For Aarey & Dindoshi Forest Area Residents Under PM Awas Yojana
Jamia Uloom FCRA Case: Yemeni National Projected As ‘International Faculty’ To Attract Overseas Donations (FPJ Exclusive)
Jamia Uloom FCRA Case: Yemeni National Projected As ‘International Faculty’ To Attract Overseas Donations (FPJ Exclusive)
West Bengal BLOs Speak Out On Severe 'SIR' Work Pressure Amid Reports Of Illness & Death
West Bengal BLOs Speak Out On Severe 'SIR' Work Pressure Amid Reports Of Illness & Death
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Argentina, Portugal Handed Easy Groups, France Face Senegal
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Argentina, Portugal Handed Easy Groups, France Face Senegal

The last edition in Qatar hosted 32 teams, with a 16 more added for the upcoming tournament. 12 groups of 4 teams have been drawn, with two from each group making it to the Round of 32. That will be followed by the round of 16, quarterfinals, semi-finals and the final.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the next round. Additionally, 8 best placed 3rd placed teams will also advance. It is a format which has been used in the UEFA Euro for the past few editions, albeit with fewer teams in action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Argentina, Portugal Handed Easy Groups, France Face Senegal

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Argentina, Portugal Handed Easy Groups, France Face Senegal

Sportvot x FPJ: Guwahati Premier Football League Witnesses High-Energy Clashes

Sportvot x FPJ: Guwahati Premier Football League Witnesses High-Energy Clashes

BCCI Shifts Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League Matches From Indore To Pune Citing Logistical...

BCCI Shifts Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League Matches From Indore To Pune Citing Logistical...

SMAT: Hardik Pandya Hugs Ravi Bishnoi Following His Dismissal, Capturing Hearts Of Cricket Fans...

SMAT: Hardik Pandya Hugs Ravi Bishnoi Following His Dismissal, Capturing Hearts Of Cricket Fans...

'What's This Guy Doing?': Lando Norris Narrowly Avoids Collision With F1 Championship Rival Max...

'What's This Guy Doing?': Lando Norris Narrowly Avoids Collision With F1 Championship Rival Max...