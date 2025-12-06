FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: US President Donald Trump Awarded First Ever Peace Award | X @WhiteHouse

Washington: FIFA, the global governing body for international football, on Friday named American President Donald Trump as the first winner of the newly-created FIFA Peace Prize, during the draw ceremony for next year's FIFA Men's World Cup to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Trump proclaimed that “the world is a safer place now” as he received the award at the draw for the 2026 World Cup in Washington, DC. FIFA will be distributing the teams.

PEACE PRESIDENT. 🕊️@FIFAWorldCup President Gianni Infantino awards President Donald J. Trump the inaugural 2025 FIFA Peace Prize, dedicated to an individual who achieved exceptional and extraordinary action to promote peace and unity around the world. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mfKKDb9w59 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 5, 2025

Gianni Infantino, the Fifa president and one of Trump’s closest sporting allies, presented the honour onstage at the Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts on Friday, saying Trump had been selected “in recognition of his exceptional and extraordinary actions to promote peace and unity around the world”.

Trump, who has been openly campaigning for the Nobel Peace Prize but has not been nominated this year, was heavily favoured to receive the newly created award because of Infantino's support.

The certificate that Infantino handed Trump recognises the U.S. president for his actions to “promote peace and unity around the world.” FIFA says the prize is for “individuals who help unite people in peace through unwavering commitment and special actions”.

“This is what we want from a leader — a leader that cares about the people,” Infantino said about Trump, who wore a gold medal around his neck and was presented with a gold trophy with his name on it that depicts hands holding up the world, as it does in the FIFA World Cup.

In his bid to win the Nobel Peace Prize, Trump has laid claim to various peace initiatives, including brokering peace between Israel and Palestine and India and Pakistan when they engaged in an arms exchange after India launched Operation Sindoor to destroy terror infrastructure across the border in Pakistan following a terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir.

India has repeatedly denied that a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor was agreed because of American intervention.

