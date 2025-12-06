 Sportvot x FPJ: HCL PSA Challenger Tour 2025 Delivers Thrilling Matches
Sportvot x FPJ: HCL PSA Challenger Tour 2025 Delivers Thrilling Matches

Chennai witnessed a spectacular finish to the HCL PSA Challenger Tour 2025, held from 3rd to 5th December, as India’s top squash stars lit up the courts with high-intensity action and crowd-pulling performances.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 10:59 PM IST
In the Men’s Final, local favourite Velavan Senthilkumar delivered a masterclass in speed, precision and control. He overpowered Adam Hawal in a thrilling 2–1 battle, sealing the championship with a dominant 11–4 finish. The atmosphere inside the arena surged with excitement as Velavan’s tactical brilliance and relentless pace earned him a well-deserved title.

The Women’s Final brought the audience to its feet as rising sensation Anahat Singh took on the legendary Joshna Chinappa in a gripping showdown of generations. With both players showcasing world-class shot-making and razor-sharp reflexes, the contest stayed neck-and-neck at 2–2, before Anahat clinched the match with a decisive 11–8 game. Her fearless performance and composure under pressure marked a major milestone, signaling the rise of a new star in Indian squash.

The tournament concluded with roaring cheers, standout rallies, and a powerful message India’s squash future is brighter than ever.

