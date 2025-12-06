 Video: Virat Kohli's Playful 'Slap' Threat To Kuldeep Yadav Goes Viral During IND Vs SA 3rd ODI
Cricket fans were treated to not just top-class bowling but a moment of pure comedy during the third ODI between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam, when Virat Kohli jokingly threatened a slap on teammate Kuldeep Yadav after a DRS appeal, leaving former captain Rohit Sharma in stitches.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 10:49 PM IST
Image: X

The comic drama unfolded during South Africa’s innings when Kuldeep, convinced he had trapped a batter LBW, persistently pleaded for a DRS review from stand-in skipper KL Rahul. However, both Rohit and Virat were skeptical, Rohit waved the appeal down, while Kohli humorously mimicked a slap, clearly poking fun at the over-enthusiastic appeal.

Despite the humour, the seriousness of the moment was not lost. Kuldeep went on to deliver an impactful spell, finishing with 4 wickets, helping bowl South Africa out for 270. Supported by fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna, the bowling attack turned the game around.

India then chased down the target with ease, signing off the match and series with a comprehensive nine-wicket win and clinching the series 2–1. The sequence, from Kuldeep’s animated appeals to Kohli’s mock reprimand, captured more than just sporting spirit. It highlighted the camaraderie within the Indian camp, the youthful exuberance of bowlers like Kuldeep, and the seasoned wisdom (and humor) of senior players like Rohit and Kohli.

Adorable Moment! Virat Kohli Dances Hand-In-Hand With Kuldeep Yadav During IND vs SA 3rd ODI; Video

Cricket fans witnessed a delightful and heart-warming moment during the third ODI between India and South Africa when Virat Kohli was seen dancing hand in hand with Kuldeep Yadav after the left-arm spinner picked up a crucial wicket. The animated celebration quickly went viral on social media, perfectly capturing the infectious energy and camaraderie within the Indian camp.

The moment unfolded after Kuldeep delivered a brilliant piece of bowling that outfoxed the South African batter. Instead of a usual high-five or hug, both Kuldeep and Virat broke into a brief dance, holding hands and celebrating with pure, unfiltered joy. The spontaneous act reflected not just the significance of the wicket but also the vibrant spirit that Kohli brings to the field.

While the match itself carried high stakes, it was this joyful exchange between Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav that truly stole the spotlight for many. In a sport often dominated by pressure and intensity, their dance served as a refreshing reminder that cricket, at its heart, is also about fun, emotion, and shared happiness.

