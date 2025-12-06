'Ja Udhar Baith Na': Netizens Claim KL Rahul Rejected Virat Kohli's Strategic Advice On Field Placements During IND Vs SA 3rd ODI; VIDEO

Image: X

A short video circulating on social media has sparked debate among cricket fans, claiming that India captain KL Rahul rejected former skipper Virat Kohli’s strategic advice on field placements during the third ODI against South Africa. The clip, posted on X, shows Kohli appearing to suggest a fielding adjustment to Rahul, who is then seen gesturing and moving on the field. Several netizens quickly interpreted the exchange as Rahul ignoring Kohli’s input by saying, "Ja udhar baith na."

It is important to note that the video remains unverified, and there is no concrete evidence to confirm whether Rahul disregarded Kohli’s suggestion or was merely making his own tactical decision. Social media speculation aside, India went on to deliver a dominant performance, defeating South Africa by nine wickets and clinching the series 2–1 in Visakhapatnam.

The clip has highlighted the ongoing fascination fans have with on-field dynamics, especially when it involves senior players like Kohli offering advice to the team’s current leadership. While the video has gone viral, analysts caution against reading too much into short clips without context, emphasizing that field placements often involve quick, real-time decisions that may not be fully captured in a few seconds of footage.

Adorable Moment! Virat Kohli Dances Hand-In-Hand With Kuldeep Yadav During IND vs SA 3rd ODI; Video

Cricket fans witnessed a delightful and heart-warming moment during the third ODI between India and South Africa when Virat Kohli was seen dancing hand in hand with Kuldeep Yadav after the left-arm spinner picked up a crucial wicket. The animated celebration quickly went viral on social media, perfectly capturing the infectious energy and camaraderie within the Indian camp.

The moment unfolded after Kuldeep delivered a brilliant piece of bowling that outfoxed the South African batter. Instead of a usual high-five or hug, both Kuldeep and Virat broke into a brief dance, holding hands and celebrating with pure, unfiltered joy. The spontaneous act reflected not just the significance of the wicket but also the vibrant spirit that Kohli brings to the field.

While the match itself carried high stakes, it was this joyful exchange between Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav that truly stole the spotlight for many. In a sport often dominated by pressure and intensity, their dance served as a refreshing reminder that cricket, at its heart, is also about fun, emotion, and shared happiness.