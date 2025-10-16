 Six Kings Slam: Fan Approaches Jannik Sinner For His Jacket, Gets Pulled Away By Security; Video
Six Kings Slam: Fan Approaches Jannik Sinner For His Jacket, Gets Pulled Away By Security; Video

The incident happened when the 23-year-old was getting ready to pick up his bag after post post-match interview, an unidentified spectator suddenly rushed past barriers and made his way toward him.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Image: X

A post-match security scare overshadowed Jannik Sinner’s commanding victory at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Riyadh. An enthusiastic fan breached security to approach the Italian star on court. The incident occurred moments after Sinner sealed a dominant straight-sets win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, securing his place in the semi-finals against Novak Djokovic. As the 23-year-old was getting ready to pick up his bag after post match interview, an unidentified spectator suddenly rushed past barriers and made his way toward him.

Initially mistaking the approach for a routine interaction, Sinner greeted the fan with a handshake and brief conversation before realizing the individual was not authorised personnel.

Security concerns emerge Six Kings Slam tournament

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, the fan can be seen requesting Sinner’s jacket, prompting security staff to intervene and escort him away. The breach drew takes back to the infamous 1993 incident when Monica Seles was attacked by Steffi Graff fan in Hamburg. This is not the first time Sinner has faced a security lapse; a similar episode occurred at the US Open earlier this year when a fan attempted to reach his belongings near the autograph area.

Jannik Sinner cruises to victory

Sinner converted six of his ten break points and saved four of the six break points he faced. Sinner raced to a 4-0 lead in the opening set. He earned his third break in the fifth game for 5-0 and had a chance to take a bagel win, but Tsitsipas pulled one break back for 1-5 in the sixth game. Sinner served out the first set 6-2 at deuce.

Sinner earned two consecutive breaks to open up a 3-0 lead. Tsitsipas pulled one break back in the fifth game to reduce the gap to 1-3. Sinner earned another break in the ninth game to seal the second set after Tsitsipas made a forehand error.

