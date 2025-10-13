Six Kings Slam: Jannik Sinner Returns To Riyadh As Defending Champion, Fans Give Rousing Reception For The Italian Star; Watch Video

Image: The Tennis Letter/X

Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner received a hero’s welcome as he arrived in Riyadh for the much-anticipated Six Kings Slam. The defending champion was greeted by a sea of enthusiastic fans at the airport, many of whom were chanting Sinner's name as he made his way through the terminal.

Sinner, who lifted the Six Kings Slam title last year after a string of commanding performances, looked calm and focused upon his arrival. Dressed casually and smiling warmly, the world-class star took a moment to acknowledge the crowd, signing autographs and posing for pictures before heading to his hotel.

His presence in Riyadh has sparked immense excitement among tennis fans in Saudi Arabia, who view Sinner as one of the sport’s most promising young champions. Known for his composure, powerful baseline game, and relentless drive, the Italian ace is expected to once again be a major contender for the title.

With the tournament drawing some of the biggest names in tennis, Sinner’s return as the reigning champion adds an extra layer of anticipation to the event. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see whether he can replicate his winning form and defend his crown against a strong field of rivals.

As the Six Kings Slam gets underway, all eyes will be on Sinner, not just as a defending champion, but as a player who continues to redefine the future of modern tennis.

'I Think We Need Some Help': Valentin Vacherot Laughs As Arthur Rinderknech Suffers From Cramps During Trophy Ceremony At Shanghai Masters; Video

In an unusual and lighthearted moment at the Shanghai Masters, Arthur Rinderknech experienced cramping during the trophy ceremony following his loss to cousin Valentin Vacherot in the final. The post-match ceremony, usually a moment of celebration, turned into a mix of concern and amusement as Rinderknech struggled to stay on his feet.

Seeing his cousin in discomfort, Vacherot couldn’t help but laugh and quipped, “I think we need some help, please.” The comment drew laughter from the crowd, easing the tension and turning the moment into a memorable spectacle for fans.

Despite the loss, Rinderknech’s valiant run to the final showcased his skill and determination on the court, while Vacherot’s victory marked a career highlight. The cramping incident, though unexpected, added a human and humorous touch to the tournament’s closing moments, reminding everyone that even elite athletes are not immune to the physical toll of competitive tennis.