 'Bhai Ne Baat Maan Li': Netizens Recall Brian Lara's Request To Yashasvi Jaiswal After The Indian Opener Gets Out Cheaply On Day 4 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test
'Bhai Ne Baat Maan Li': Netizens Recall Brian Lara's Request To Yashasvi Jaiswal After The Indian Opener Gets Out Cheaply On Day 4 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test

While the dismissal was disappointing from a cricketing standpoint, fans continued to celebrate Jaiswal’s incredible form throughout the series and his good-natured interaction with the West Indian legend, which has now become the internet’s favourite talking point.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/JioHotstar/X

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who lit up the first innings with a sublime century, couldn’t replicate his magic in the second innings, falling cheaply for just 8 runs off 7 balls during India’s modest chase of 121. His early dismissal left fans both surprised and amused, sparking a wave of hilarious reactions online.

Many netizens jokingly connected Jaiswal’s dismissal to his lighthearted exchange with West Indian legend Brian Lara earlier in the Test match. After Day 2, Lara had playfully told Jaiswal, “Don’t beat our bowlers that bad, Jaiswal,” during a post-day chat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Fans were quick to quip that the youngster might have taken Lara’s “advice” a bit too seriously.

Social media soon filled with witty comments and memes. One user joked, “Jaiswal being the obedient student, listening to Lara’s advice perfectly!” Several fans shared the clip of the conversation between Lara and Jaiswal.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

