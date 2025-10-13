 'Gujarat Se Nikal Jaao, CSK...': Fan Makes Request To B Sai Sudharsan As Team India Batter Grabs A Bite During IND vs WI 2nd Test; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Gujarat Se Nikal Jaao, CSK...': Fan Makes Request To B Sai Sudharsan As Team India Batter Grabs A Bite During IND vs WI 2nd Test; Video

'Gujarat Se Nikal Jaao, CSK...': Fan Makes Request To B Sai Sudharsan As Team India Batter Grabs A Bite During IND vs WI 2nd Test; Video

A fan hilariously shouted that B Sai Sudharsan should leave the Gujarat Titans and instead come to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the Indian batter was spotted beyond the boundary line during the second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. A video of the same was surfaced on social media on October 13, Monday.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
B Sai Sudharsan. | (Image Credits: X)

A fan hilariously shouted that B Sai Sudharsan should leave the Gujarat Titans and instead come to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the Indian batter was spotted beyond the boundary line during the second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. A video of the same was surfaced on social media on October 13, Monday.

Read Also
Video: Kuldeep Yadav Furious, Abuses Dhruv Jurel As Keeper-Batter Fails To Go For Catch On Day 3 Of...
article-image

Although the southpaw was born in Chennai, he has played for the Gujarat Titans since beginning his IPL career. The left-handed batter has been one of the most consistent run-getters since his tenure with the lucrative tournament began, aggregating 1793 runs in 40 matches since the 2022 edition. He also won the Orange Cap in IPL 2025 for his 759 runs in 15 matches for the Titans.

Watch the below video as the 23-year-old grabs a bite beyond the boundary line. A fan said:

"Gujarat se nikal jaao, CSK mein zarurat hai." (Please get out from Gujarat, we need you in CSK.)

FPJ Shorts
Infrastructure Major Larsen & Toubro Secures Large Grid Infrastructure Orders In The Middle East, Valued Between ₹2,500 Crore & ₹5,000 Crore
Infrastructure Major Larsen & Toubro Secures Large Grid Infrastructure Orders In The Middle East, Valued Between ₹2,500 Crore & ₹5,000 Crore
CRPF And Jharkhand Police Seize Arms And Ammunition During Joint Anti-Naxal Operation In Hazaribag District
CRPF And Jharkhand Police Seize Arms And Ammunition During Joint Anti-Naxal Operation In Hazaribag District
Tata Capital Aims To Double Loan Book In Next Three Years & Cut Credit Costs To 1% Going Forward
Tata Capital Aims To Double Loan Book In Next Three Years & Cut Credit Costs To 1% Going Forward
'Gujarat Se Nikal Jaao, CSK...': Fan Makes Request To B Sai Sudharsan As Team India Batter Grabs A Bite During IND vs WI 2nd Test; Video
'Gujarat Se Nikal Jaao, CSK...': Fan Makes Request To B Sai Sudharsan As Team India Batter Grabs A Bite During IND vs WI 2nd Test; Video

B Sai Sudharsan scored a crucial 87 in India's first innings in Delhi

Meanwhile, the left-handed batter made a solid 87 after enduring a failure during the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, managing only seven runs. The youngster's spot was under slight scrutiny during the opening Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

However, he asserted his authority by scoring a solid 87 and stitching a 193-run partnership as it played a critical role in propelling the home side's total of 518/5 before they declared. Nevertheless, Sai Sudharsan has remained off the field for quite a while due to sustaining a injury to his hand after a fielding effort at short leg that resulted in a catch on Day 2.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Gujarat Se Nikal Jaao, CSK...': Fan Makes Request To B Sai Sudharsan As Team India Batter Grabs A...

'Gujarat Se Nikal Jaao, CSK...': Fan Makes Request To B Sai Sudharsan As Team India Batter Grabs A...

Virat Kohli Fan Spotted In Lahore! Spectator Displays Painting Of Team India Star During PAK vs SA...

Virat Kohli Fan Spotted In Lahore! Spectator Displays Painting Of Team India Star During PAK vs SA...

Harry Kane Channels Quarterback Skills, Makes NFL Style Pass To Eberechi Eze During Practice; Video

Harry Kane Channels Quarterback Skills, Makes NFL Style Pass To Eberechi Eze During Practice; Video

Is Virat Kohli Retiring From IPL? Speculation Rises After RCB Legend Declines Renewing Contract...

Is Virat Kohli Retiring From IPL? Speculation Rises After RCB Legend Declines Renewing Contract...

Fact Check: Is 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi The Youngest Vice-Captain In Ranji Trophy History?

Fact Check: Is 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi The Youngest Vice-Captain In Ranji Trophy History?