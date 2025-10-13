'Gujarat Se Nikal Jaao, CSK...': Fan Makes Request To B Sai Sudharsan As Team India Batter Grabs A Bite During IND vs WI 2nd Test; Video

B Sai Sudharsan. | (Image Credits: X)

A fan hilariously shouted that B Sai Sudharsan should leave the Gujarat Titans and instead come to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the Indian batter was spotted beyond the boundary line during the second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. A video of the same was surfaced on social media on October 13, Monday.

Although the southpaw was born in Chennai, he has played for the Gujarat Titans since beginning his IPL career. The left-handed batter has been one of the most consistent run-getters since his tenure with the lucrative tournament began, aggregating 1793 runs in 40 matches since the 2022 edition. He also won the Orange Cap in IPL 2025 for his 759 runs in 15 matches for the Titans.

Watch the below video as the 23-year-old grabs a bite beyond the boundary line. A fan said:

"Gujarat se nikal jaao, CSK mein zarurat hai." (Please get out from Gujarat, we need you in CSK.)

B Sai Sudharsan scored a crucial 87 in India's first innings in Delhi

Meanwhile, the left-handed batter made a solid 87 after enduring a failure during the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, managing only seven runs. The youngster's spot was under slight scrutiny during the opening Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

However, he asserted his authority by scoring a solid 87 and stitching a 193-run partnership as it played a critical role in propelling the home side's total of 518/5 before they declared. Nevertheless, Sai Sudharsan has remained off the field for quite a while due to sustaining a injury to his hand after a fielding effort at short leg that resulted in a catch on Day 2.