Harry Kane Channels Quarterback Skills, Makes NFL Style Pass To Eberechi Eze During Practice; Video

England captain Harry Kane recently showcased unexpected quarterback skills during a Three Lions training session, with an impressive over-the-top throw to teammate Eberechi Eze, who scored a 'touchdown' in an American football-style warm-up game. The American football warm-up, featuring Kane's quarterback-like pass, provided a fun and engaging way to boost team spirit ahead of the important fixture.

According to a Goal.com report, Kane during his interview with the Cleats Club channel wasasked if American football could form part of his future. The England skipper replied, “ it’s always something that’s in the back of my mind but still a long way away yet, we’ll see in the future if it will be possible.”

Is Harry Kane returning to the Premier League?

Harry Kane has effectively ruled out a return to the Premier League next summer. According to Mirror.com report, the 32 year old striker is ready to commit to a new contract at Bayern Munich because he is “all in” to staying longer in Germany. He said, “In terms of the Premier League, I don’t know. If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back. Now I have been there a couple of years, I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, not so much, but I wouldn’t say I would never go back.

England look to seal World Cup spot

England is preparing for a crucial World Cup qualifier against Latvia, a match that could secure their place in the 2026 World Cup.

Kane, currently leading Bayern Munich and the England team, had been rested during a recent friendly match against Wales due to minor ankle discomfort but is expected to return to the starting XI for the match against Latvia. Under German manager Thomas Tuchel, England is enjoying strong momentum, remaining unbeaten and unbreached in World Cup qualifying and poised to seal qualification with a victory in Riga.