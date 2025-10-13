Virat Kohli Fan Spotted In Lahore! Spectator Displays Painting Of Team India Star During PAK vs SA 1st Test; Video

Shan Masood and Aiden Markram (R). | (Image Credits: X)

A fan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore was seen displaying Team India batting star Virat Kohli's painting during the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and South Africa. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the fan smiled and unveiled the beautiful painting of the modern-day great in the stands.

One of the most prolific all-format run-getters of the era, Kohli has massive fan following in Pakistan despite performing exceptionally well. The former Indian skipper averages a healthy 59.85 against Pakistan in 17 ODIs with a best of 183 during Asia Cup 2012. As far as T20I cricket goes, the classy right-handed batter averages a stunning 70.29 in 11 T20Is and notably played an unforgettable knock of 82* during the 2022 edition.

Meanwhile, Pakistan began Day 2 of the Test at 313/5 but have been bowled out for 378 after crashing from 362/5 to 362/8. Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood set things up on the opening day after the home side won the toss. Masood and Imam shared a 161-run stand, while Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha threaded a 163-run partnership to set up a good total for their side. Senuran Muthusamy was the pick of South Africa's bowlers with six wickets.

Virat Kohli to make international return during the upcoming Australia tour

Meanwhile, Kohli, who is active only in 50-over cricket as far as internationals go, will make his comeback during the upcoming tour of Australia where India will play three ODIs and five T20Is.

The 36-year-old had retired from T20Is last year and quit Test cricket in May 2025. With 2027 World Cup likely in his sight, Kohli will be keen to stamp his authority in the three-game ODI series Down Under. The ODI series begins on October 19, Sunday in Perth.