US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Sparks Laughter After Accidentally Calling Carlos Alcaraz 'Jannik' In A Live Interview; Video 

Image: WTA/X

Tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz gave fans a humorous and lighthearted moment during their joint appearance on the Today Show, just a day after their triumphant US Open 2025 victories. While both champions were being interviewed together, Sabalenka had a small slip of the tongue that caught everyone’s attention and brought plenty of laughs.

While talking about her plans post-victory, Sabalenka casually began, “By the way, I had a TikTok to do with Jan...” before pausing and realizing her mix-up. She had mistakenly called Carlos Alcaraz “Jannik,” likely referencing Jannik Sinner, whom Alcaraz had just defeated in the men’s US Open final the night before.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Carlos Alcaraz, ever the good sport, chuckled and responded with a smile, “It’s 9 in the morning. Don’t worry, it’s all good.” The brief exchange instantly went viral, showing the charming chemistry and down-to-earth personalities of both players.

Sabalenka recently captured US Open title by defeating Amanda Anisimova in straight sets in the women’s final. Alcaraz, on the other hand, put on a masterclass performance to beat Jannik Sinner in a thrilling men’s final, adding another major to his growing legacy.

In an era where sports interviews can sometimes feel too polished, Sabalenka and Alcaraz delivered a refreshing dose of authenticity and a few early-morning giggles.

Candid Moment! Carlos Alcaraz Jumps In Excitement While Watching Men's Doubles Final At US Open 2025; Video

Carlos Alcaraz, fresh from his own on-court exploits, was caught on camera visibly stunned and ecstatic while watching the 2025 Men’s Doubles final. The match, featuring Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos against Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury, delivered a thrilling point that had the tennis star leaping in delight, all while he was in the gym.

Alcaraz, known for his intensity and passion on court, was seen momentarily distracted from his workout as he watched the match unfold on a nearby television.

Fans quickly shared clips of Alcaraz’s reaction on social media, highlighting not just his love for singles tennis but his appreciation for high-level doubles play. His energetic response, jumping up, clapping, and laughing in amazement, became a viral moment, showing that even top-ranked players can be genuinely awed by the sport’s finest displays.

Even while away from the court, Alcaraz’s passion for tennis was unmistakable, proving that remarkable points can excite everyone, from casual fans to world-class champions.