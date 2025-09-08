 US President Donald Trump Tosses Signed Caps Into Crowd During Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner US Open 2025 Final; Video
US President Donald Trump Tosses Signed Caps Into Crowd During Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner US Open 2025 Final; Video

US President Donald Trump Tosses Signed Caps Into Crowd During Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner US Open 2025 Final; Video

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Image: Karoline Leavitt/X

In a rare and memorable sight at the US Open 2025 final, the President of the United States Donald Trump added an unexpected touch of excitement to the proceedings at Arthur Ashe Stadium. During the high-stakes showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the President was seen personally signing caps before tossing them into the enthusiastic crowd, creating one of the most talked-about moments of the event.

With the stadium packed and energy levels soaring, the President’s interaction with the spectators sparked immediate excitement, with fans scrambling to catch the caps and capture the moment on camera. Social media quickly lit up with videos of the unique scene, blending politics, sport, and fan engagement in a single frame.

While the focus of the evening remained on the intense battle between Alcaraz and Sinner, Trump’s participation highlighted the unique intersection of celebrity, sportsmanship, and diplomacy. Observers noted that the simple act of signing and tossing caps brought a sense of inclusivity and fun to the tournament, giving fans a personal connection to a historic event.

The President’s gesture will likely be remembered as one of the most charming off-court highlights in US Open history, leaving fans with both autographed memorabilia and a story to share for years to come.

