 'Mubarka Janamdinn Diya...': Shubman Gill Blushes As Abhishek Sharma Gifts Him A Rose On His 26th Birthday Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
Image: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram

Just before the start of the Asia Cup 2025, Indian cricket fans were treated to a sweet and funny moment off the field. On Shubman Gill’s 26th birthday, his teammate and close friend Abhishek Sharma surprised him by gifting him a red rose.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Abhishek cheekily giving the rose to Gill, who laughed and covered his face in surprise. Abhishek also shared the moment on his Instagram story with the caption: "Mubarka janamdinn diya Gill Saab", which means "Happy birthday, Mr. Gill" in Punjabi.

Both players have known each other since their Under-19 days and have played together for Punjab in domestic cricket. Their bond was clearly visible in this light-hearted exchange.

Fans loved the friendly gesture, and many praised the warm team spirit ahead of the Asia Cup, which begins on September 9. Gill is expected to play a key role for India in the tournament, and moments like these show the strong friendship and good mood within the squad.

'He Will Keep Doing...': Gautam Gambhir Reflects On Shubman Gill's Captaincy After Conclusion Of India Vs England Test Series; Video

After India sealed a dramatic 6-run victory in the fifth Test against England at The Oval, head coach Gautam Gambhir lauded Test captain Shubman Gill for his leadership throughout the fiercely contested series. The five-match series ended 2-2, and Gill’s role as captain in the final match drew widespread attention and appreciation.

Speaking to the reporters, Gambhir kept his words simple but powerful, “I think he (Gill) has done a fabulous job. That's all I can say, and he'll keep doing good for Indian cricket.”

Gill led with maturity despite being one of the youngest captains to take charge in a high-stakes series. Under his leadership in the final Test, India defended a target of 374 runs, showcasing grit, smart bowling rotations, and disciplined field placements.

Gambhir’s endorsement of Gill reflects the team management’s confidence in the 25-year-old’s potential, not just as a player but as a leader of the future. His calm presence on the field, ability to make bold decisions, and composure under pressure were key talking points during the Oval Test.

While Gill’s captaincy journey is still in its early stages, Gambhir’s backing suggests that the Indian team may see him play a long-term leadership role in red-ball cricket.

